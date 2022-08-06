KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen have had a terrific summer of Appalachian League baseball, and the fun continued Friday night at Hunter Wright Stadium with a 10-3 rout of Princeton.
The game began more than two hours late because of heavy afternoon rains.
The Axmen won their second straight and will continue their warmup for next week’s Appy League championship when they conclude their regular season back here Saturday at 7 p.m., against these same WhistlePigs.
Kingsport (37-17) will travel to Burlington to face the Sock Puppets (37-18) in Monday night’s one-game, winner-take-all clash for the Appy title.
OFFENSIVE ATTACK
The Axmen knocked it around the ballpark all evening, pounding out 20 base hits, with Logan Poteet and Pies White both turning in 4-for-5 outings.
Poteet was the star of the game, scoring three runs and knocking in four with a single and three doubles. White scored twice and plated two runs.
Kendall Diggs collected three hits and scored twice. Aaron Casillas produced a pair of base knocks and two RBIs. Ian Riley had two hits and an RBI, and Payton Allen had an RBI as well.
Sam Petersen had a two-hit game and Kyle Booker scored twice.
With the game tied at 3, Diggs led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a double, eventually scoring the go-ahead run on an infield single by White.
Kingsport pulled away with three runs in the seventh and three in the eighth.
JENKINS SHARP
Croix Jenkins gained the win in relief, throwing four scoreless innings after the WhistlePigs scored earned runs in each of the first three innings off former Dobyns-Bennett standout Jake Timbes. Timbes left with the contest tied at 3.
Jenkins allowed three of Princeton’s nine hits and did not walk a batter.
Liam O’Brien and Chris Sabo both cleaned up with a scoreless inning as well.
FOR PRINCETON
Jag Burden had a big night with two solo home runs for the WhistlePigs (21-32). Bronson Rivera and Landon Reeves each had two hits as well.
Reliever Garrett Swink took the loss, allowing four earned runs over his 2 2/3 innings after entering in the fourth frame with the score deadlocked at 3.
