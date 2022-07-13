ELIZABETHTON — Another night, another win for the Kingsport Axmen baseball team.
Thanks to a brilliant pitching performance all the way around, Kingsport won its fifth consecutive game on Wednesday at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, downing Elizabethton 3-1.
The Axmen (25-9) had not allowed a hit entering the ninth inning, and the River Riders had gotten just three base runners on two walks and a hit by pitch.
On the first batter of the ninth, Kingsport reliever Sam Bryan surrendered the first hit to Elizabethton — a blooper to right field off the bat of Harrison Rodgers.
Rodgers made it all the way to third base on a wild pitch and a passed ball before Alex McCoy hit an RBI single back up the middle.
Elizabethton (16-18) finished the night with two hits and had the winning run at the plate with two outs in Brennan Orf with runners on first and second.
Kingsport’s Chris Sabo was able to strike out Orf swinging to end the game.
Starter Matt Cornelius was credited with the win as he retired the final 16 batters he faced after walking the third batter of the game. He finished with 10 strikeouts, and the Kingsport staff fanned 17 total.
DO IT ALL HUNTER
Kingsport catcher Henry Hunter finished the night 1-for-3 and had all three RBIs.
The Axmen struck first in the second when Hunter hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored Kyle Booker.
In the fourth, Hunter had an RBI groundout to second that scored Kendall Diggs.
The Model City crew plated the final run in the eighth, when Hunter hit a single with runners on first and second.
UP NEXT
The Axmen and River Riders will be back at it again on Thursday in Elizabethton. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.