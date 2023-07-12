REETH

Kingsport Axmen's Ricky Reeth delivers a pitch during his first start of the year Tuesday against Bluefield.

 J.D. VAUGHN/SIX RIVERS MEDIA

KINGSPORT — If Ricky Reeth’s first start was a sign of things to come, look out for the Notre Dame right-hander.

Bluefield managed a couple of early runs against him, aided by an infield error. But Reeth drew the line there. Over the next 3 2/3 innings, he gave up just one more hit and struck out three.

