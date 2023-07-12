KINGSPORT — If Ricky Reeth’s first start was a sign of things to come, look out for the Notre Dame right-hander.
Bluefield managed a couple of early runs against him, aided by an infield error. But Reeth drew the line there. Over the next 3 2/3 innings, he gave up just one more hit and struck out three.
Reeth (1-2, 2.66 ERA) leads the Axmen with his 30 strikeouts over 23 2/3 innings. Tuesday’s game marked his 11th appearance of the year, and he has one save to his name.
“He throws that slider any time in the count,” Axmen pitching coach Josh Warner said. “Ricky’s gotten a lot better this summer, been very consistent. He’ll be the first to say he didn’t have a good outing, but I thought he did fine.”
Of Kingsport’s current pitchers, only East Tennessee State’s Derek McCarley (1-2, 3.86 ERA) has logged more innings — 25 2/3 frames of work in five starts — during which he’s fanned 27 batters.
Mickey Scheetz (1-1, 7.36 ERA), out of Gateway Community College in Phoenix, is the only other Kingsport pitcher with five starts to his name. Dobyns-Bennett graduate Jake Timbes (1-0, 7.40 ERA) has 20 strikeouts in his six appearances, including three starts.
Hollis Fanning, who recently announced his transfer to North Carolina State, has recorded victories in two of his three starts. In just 14 innings pitched, Fanning has struck out 19 batters and posted a 0.00 ERA.
“Just because the MLB draft was coming up, we didn’t want to throw him too much just in case,” Warner said. “His coaches at N.C. State said they want him to throw, so we expect him to throw Saturday or Sunday.”
NEXT LEVEL
Two key pieces of Kingsport’s 2022 Appalachian League championship run are headed to the pros.
Andrew Lindsey, whose right arm helped the Axmen defeat Burlington for the title last year, was taken by the Miami Marlins in the fifth round of the MLB draft. He’ll join another former Kingsport player, Cole Kirschsieper, in the Marlins’ organization.
Lindsey just pitched his junior year at Tennessee.
“(Axmen manager) Mike Guinn and (Vols pitching coach) Frank Anderson have a great relationship,” Warner noted. “Frank came and watched Andrew and one thing led to another, and suddenly he’s pitching Friday nights and in the College World Series.”
The Chicago White Sox drafted left-hander Anthony Imhoff in the 18th round.
“Anthony struggled a little early on, but (bench coach) Tyrelle Harris put him under his wing,” Warner said. “He was one of our top pitchers by the end of the season.”
NEW FACES
Warner knew Trevor Horne (2-0, 1.82 ERA) couldn’t stay through the end of the year, but Horne did throw 24 2/3 innings before leaving the Axmen. Horne’s departure has allowed others to see more pitching time. One of them made his second mound appearance in Tuesday’s win over Bluefield.
Kennesaw State’s Tanner Franklin, a former Jefferson County pitcher who was named TBCA Class 4A Mr. Baseball in 2022, tossed the last 1 2/3 innings and struck out two batters to earn his first save.
“I’d seen him pitch, but just the week he’s been here, getting to know him, he’s a terrific kid,” Warner said. “He’s got a lot of things going for him in this game. I’m anxious to see what he does not only the rest of the year, but the next few years. He’s got the chance to be a big-time arm and a really good pitcher.”
Casey Allen, one of Franklin’s former Jefferson County teammates and a pitcher at Virginia-Wise, is part of the Axmen staff as well.
And the Jefferson County ties don’t stop there. Warner himself coached three years at Jefferson County (2011-13) after assisting Dobyns-Bennett coach Mike Ritz. Warner led the Patriots to District 2-AAA championships and Class AAA sectional trips in 2011 and 2012.