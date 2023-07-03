KINGSPORT — After a rocky start, the Kingsport Axmen baseball team got on track during Monday’s 11-4 thumping Appalachian League-leading Johnson City at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The Axmen (13-12) only managed five hits, but the Doughboys (16-7) were guilty of four errors, issued 11 walks and hit three batters.

