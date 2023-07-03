KINGSPORT — After a rocky start, the Kingsport Axmen baseball team got on track during Monday’s 11-4 thumping Appalachian League-leading Johnson City at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The Axmen (13-12) only managed five hits, but the Doughboys (16-7) were guilty of four errors, issued 11 walks and hit three batters.
The loss marks the first time all season that the Doughboys have lost consecutive games. Defending league champion Kingsport — despite six errors — also notched its first win of the season over Johnson City.
The Doughboys did try to make things interesting in the top of the ninth by scoring three runs with two outs, but Cody Miller flew out to center field with runners on the corners to end the game.
Hollis Fanning notched the win for Kingsport, going six strong innings with six strikeouts.
AMATEUR HOUR
The second inning for both teams looked like bad little league baseball as they combined for six errors in the frame.
In the top of the inning, Johnson City’s Caleb Marmo got on thanks to a throwing error by Kingsport shortstop Mayes White III. While Marmo was stealing second, Kingsport catcher Ryan Miller overthrew the shortstop and Marmo went to third on the play.
On the next batter, RJ Ibañez hit a sharp grounder to Michael Mancini that was fielded cleanly but overthrown trying to nail Marmo at home.
The errors piled up for Johnson City in the bottom half of the frame, too.
The Axmen scored seven runs in the second inning thanks to three hits and three Johnson City errors. Doughboys starting pitcher Jeremy Wiegman retired two of the first three batters in the inning, but eight consecutive Kingsport batters reached with two outs.
PADDING THE LEAD
Kingsport added three runs in the bottom of the sixth and one in the seventh due in large part to free passes issued by Johnson City.
With two outs in the sixth, Kingsport drew walks on five consecutive batters before Cole Swift came up with an RBI single.
The Kingsport lead ballooned to 11-1 by the end of the seventh.
UP NEXT
The two teams will meet again on Tuesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. with a fireworks show to follow the final out in honor of Independence Day.