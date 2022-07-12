KINGSPORT — Solid pitching, strong hitting and error-free defense. Kingsport put it all together in Tuesday’s 6-2 Appalachian League baseball victory over Burlington at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The Axmen completed a sweep of the two-game series between division leaders. West Division front-runner Kingsport (24-9) beat the East-leading Sock Puppets (25-10) by a 7-0 margin on Monday.
PITCHING IN
Kingsport pitchers dominated again, allowing Burlington only one hit one day after surrendering just five to one of the Appy League’s top hitting teams.
Thomas Meyer (3-0) picked up the victory after throwing the first five innings. The Northern Illinois freshman gave up one run in the first inning and another in the second, but allowed only one hit. He recorded five strikeouts and two walks.
Walker Trusley, a sophomore at East Tennessee State, held the Sock Puppets hitless over the next three innings. He struck out four and gave up no walks.
Trusley, who played high school baseball at Powell, did hit two batters.
Connor Maggi, a freshman at Gardner-Webb, came on in the ninth to close the door for Kingsport. Maggi got the first out but gave up back-to-back walks to Ryan McCrystal and Evan Appelwick. The right-hander escaped trouble by striking out Ethan Lizama and Yadi Hernandez to finish the game.
BATTERS WAY UP
Kingsport’s pitchers and defense did their jobs in the win, and so did the offense.
The Axmen pounded out 13 hits. Eight of the nine batters in the lineup had at least one hit with the top of the order doing the most damage.
Nate Anderson finished 3-for-5 with an RBI for Kingsport. Gunner Gouldsmith, Ian Riley and Kyle Booker, a sophomore at Tennessee, had two hits and an RBI apiece.
After falling behind 2-0, Kingsport forged a tie by scoring one run in the second and one in the third.
The Axmen added two runs in the fourth — run-scoring singles by Anderson and Gouldsmith giving them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish — and one each in the seventh and eighth to seal the win.
UP NEXT
Kingsport begins a five-game road stretch Wednesday with two games at Elizabethton before traveling to Greeneville for a three-game series.
Burlington is scheduled to continue its tour of the Tri-Cities region Wednesday with the first of two games at Bristol.