The Kingsport Axmen announced Tuesday that former Seattle Mariners manager Daren Brown will be the team’s manager for its inaugural season in the new Appalachian League.
Brown has more than two decades of managerial experience. Throughout all levels of coaching, Brown has more than 1,200 wins under his belt.
“I’m excited to welcome Daren as the manager of the Axmen for our inaugural season,” Axmen General Manager Steve Brice said. “His background in baseball is very impressive and will be a great asset for the young men that will be playing for him in 2021. I look forward to working with Daren as well as a successful year for the team.”
Brown was most recently the skipper for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in 2019, returning to the club after also serving at the helm from 2007-2013. In between his stints with the Rainiers, Brown won a league championship in 2016 with the Double-A Jackson Generals, leading the team to an 84-55 record in the Southern League.
Brown served part of the 2010 season as the Mariners manager when he replaced Don Wakamatsu on Aug 9. He returned to Seattle in 2013 to serve as the team’s third base coach.
The Holdenville, Oklahoma,native got his start in coaching while playing for the Amarillo Dillas in the Texas-Louisiana League, serving as the team’s pitching coach from 1994-1997. After his playing career, collecting the league’s Pitcher of the Year in 1995, 1996, and 1997 and was a Texas-Louisiana League All-Star from 1995-1998, Brown stayed on as manager for the Dillas until 2000. He led the team to first place finishes in all three seasons as manager and earning Texas-Louisiana League Manager of the Year honors after winning a league championship in 1999.
“Thank you to USA Baseball, Major League Baseball, and the Appalachian League for the opportunity to be the manager of the Kingsport Axmen,” Brown said. “The goal of the Appalachian League and the Prospect Development Pipeline to prepare young athletes for a career in professional baseball is inspiring. I am excited to be a part of it and look forward to working alongside our coaching staff to provide invaluable on- and off-field development experiences for these young men and positively impact their lives. I cannot wait to get to work.”
The Kingsport Axmen debut this season on June 3 against the Bluefield Ridge Runners at Hunter Wright Stadium. Season tickets and mini plans are now available for purchase by calling (423) 224-2626.