BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Victimized by 15 hits and 11 stolen bases, the Kingsport Axmen absorbed a 10-2 Appalachian League loss against the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Saturday night at Bowen Field.
Kendall Ewell, Myles McKisic, Lawson Harrill, Terrell Johnson, Michael Seegers and Ben Harris each had two hits for the Ridge Runners, who had every player in the lineup produce at least one hit. Ewell, McKisic and Joshuan Sandoval drove in two runs apiece.
Harris and Ewell both doubled and contributed two runs. Tyler McPeak, Ewell and McKisic added two stolen bases apiece.
The Axmen (11-15) couldn’t do much against Bluefield’s seven pitchers, settling for five hits. Starter Colton McIntosh struck out four in three shutout innings.
Hunter Fitz-Gerald swatted a fourth- inning home run and JonJon Berring produced an RBI fielder’s choice in the fifth, cutting into a 5-0 Ridge Runners lead.
Up 6-2, Bluefield (12-14) put the game away with a four-run eighth.
Six pitchers got in work for Kingsport with Patrick Strawbridge and Blake Sodersten blanking Bluefield for a combined 3 2/3 innings after starter Jack Crowder yielded five runs, four earned, over 2 1/3 innings. Sodersten tallied three strikeouts over his two innings.
Berring’s night included a double.
The Axmen and Ridge Runners meet again Sunday, this time at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.