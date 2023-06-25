BRISTOL, Va. — Kingsport’s inability to bring runners home kept the Axmen from their second series win of the year.
Bristol salvaged a split after the Axmen’s 12-0 win at Hunter Wright Stadium Saturday, holding off Kingsport in Sunday’s 5-2 win at Boyce Cox Field.
Having left two on base in the sixth, the Axmen (7-11) loaded the bases with two out in the seventh. After singles by Payton Allen and Mike Mancini, Logen Sutton reached on a fielder’s choice when the State Liners (9-8) couldn’t get anyone out.
Once again, Kingsport came up empty when Brandon Decker struck out Deniel Ortiz to end the contest. It was Decker’s third save of the season.
Kingsport finished 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
MILLER TIME
Ryan Miller got Kingsport on the board with his first home run of the year, a solo shot to right which led off the fifth. Allen’s ensuing RBI double made it a 5-2 game.
Allen, Mancini and Miller all had two hits to lead Kingsport, with Mayes White III and Ortiz each adding one.
The State Liners scored a run in each of the first four innings, culminating with a two-run homer by Tariq Freeny in the fourth for a 5-0 lead. Aries Gardner’s base hit and Jordan Austin’s double had driven in Bristol’s first two runs. Austin and Dalton Bargo both hit 2-for-3, while Anthony Gonzalez got the win in relief. Gonzalez is now 2-0 on the season.
Mickey Scheetz (1-1) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out two in his fourth start before giving way to Dobyns-Bennett graduate Jake Timbes — who fanned three while giving up two runs on three hits. Cade Nelson and Ricky Reeth each pitched a scoreless frame, the latter striking out two.
UP NEXT
After taking Monday off, the Axmen host the Elizabethton River Riders at 7 p.m. Tuesday.