BRISTOL, Va. — Kingsport’s inability to bring runners home kept the Axmen from their second series win of the year.

Bristol salvaged a split after the Axmen’s 12-0 win at Hunter Wright Stadium Saturday, holding off Kingsport in Sunday’s 5-2 win at Boyce Cox Field.

