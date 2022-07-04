ELIZABETHTON — The Kingsport Axmen built a big lead and then held off a furious Elizabethton rally to win Monday night’s Appalachian League baseball matchup at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Kingsport scored eight runs over the first three innings and ended up needing every one — and a couple more — to pull out the 10-9 win over the River Riders.
The Axmen (21-9) had dropped Saturday and Sunday games to Elizabethton but broke fast out of the gate in Game 3. They maintained control of the Appalachian League West Division standings, now six games ahead of second-place Greeneville and seven ahead of Elizabethton (14-16).
Kingsport won despite giving up 18 hits. Isaac Williams led the River Riders with his 4-for-5, four-RBI effort, also scoring twice. Ty Peters was 3-for-5, and Brendan Jones, Peyton Basler, Brennan Orf and Zach Freeman had two hits apiece.
The Axmen had 10 hits. Payton Allen went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Ian Riley drove in three runs and Jake Perry had two hits.
Starting pitcher Ryan Kraft (4-0) allowed just three runs despite surrendering 11 hits. Kraft struck out six.
Liam O’Brien and Croix Jenkins followed before Chris Sabo pitched a shaky final two innings.
Sabo gave up two runs, both earned, on four hits before finally subduing the River Riders. He struck out four and walked two.
SCORING SUMMARY
Riley and Kyle Booker had RBI groundouts sandwiched around Corbin Shaw’s RBI single for a 3-0 Kingsport lead in the first inning.
Riley drove in another run in the top of the second, but Elizabethton’s Cayden Phillips homered to left-center in the home half to make it 4-1 after two innings.
Shaw scored off a wild pitch to begin the third-inning scoring. Sam Peterson followed with an RBI single and Allen lined a two-run single to left field for an 8-1 lead.
The River Riders responded with a bases-loaded walk by Phillips and an infield RBI single by Peters.
But Riley was at it again in the sixth with a sacrifice fly and Allen drove in his third run of the game an inning later on a single to center field.
Elizabethton stormed back with five runs in the eighth, which included a bases-clearing triple by Williams. In the ninth, the River Riders closed within a run when Williams drew a bases-loaded walk before Orf grounded out to end the game.
NEXT UP
The teams have the next two nights off. Kingsport is scheduled to host Johnson City on Thursday night when Elizabethton hosts Bristol. First pitch for both games is at 7 p.m.