Kingsport Axmen shortstop Mayes White III grabs the ball in midair before catching Elizabethton River Riders baserunner Skylar King (56) trying to steal second during Wednesday’s Appalachian League game in Kingsport.
Kingsport native and former Tennessee basketball standout John Fulkerson fires a ceremonial first pitch during Wednesday’s Appalachian League game between the Axmen and Elizabethton River Riders at Hunter Wright Stadium.
KINGSPORT — Brett Johnson’s efforts in relief left home fans relieved Wednesday night.
The Kingsport Axmen withstood a late rally and earned their second series sweep of the year, defeating Elizabethton 11-9 at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Johnson fired 16 pitches in his ninth-inning appearance, retiring the side to earn his fourth save of the year. Derek McCarley (W, 1-2) threw five innings and struck out seven, allowing two earned runs on four hits with four scoreless frames.
Logen Sutton went 3-for-4 and hit his first home run of the year, a solo blast to left in the bottom of the third inning. Ryan McCarthy and Mayes White III each went 2-for-3 for Kingsport (9-11), while Carson Queck knocked his third double.
White’s first two at-bats resulted in runs, as he broke the scoreless tie with his two-run single to right in the second inning. And his line-drive base hit drove in another run to make it 6-2 in the third.
Kevin Fernandez’s two-run single gave Kingsport an early 4-0 lead, which DJ Dillehay cut in half with his third-inning double for the River Riders (10-8).
Queck’s double brought in Kingsport’s eighth run, and McCarthy singled him home to put the Axmen ahead 10-2 after five.
The River Riders made it a one-run game in the seventh after pushing six runs across. Skylar King and Dillehay each doubled in runs, before back-to-back RBI singles by Hunter Porter and Matty Wright brought the score to 10-9.
Mike Mancini’s one-out triple scored Cole Swift in the eighth inning for a two-run advantage.
King went 3-for-5 to lead Elizabethton, with Austen Jaslove and Dillehay both hitting 2-for-4.
UP NEXT
Both teams return to action Thursday, with the Axmen visiting Greeneville at 7 p.m.
Elizabethton hosts Bluefield for a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.