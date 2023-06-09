Axmen hit their way to win over Bristol By staff reports Jun 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRISTOL, Va. — An eighth-inning explosion carried Kingsport to an Appalachian League baseball win over Bristol.Corbin Shaw's three-run double put the Axmen ahead, highlighting the late eight-run outburst, and they carried on for a 13-7 win over the Bristol State Liners on Thursday night at Boyce Cox Field.Kingsport improved to 2-1 and stands in a three-way tie with Bristol and Elizabethton for first place in the West Division.Trailing 7-5, the Axmen loaded the bases in the top of the eighth. Mayes White III was hit by a pitch to pull Kingsport within a run.Shaw followed with his big hit to make it 9-7. He finished the game with four runs batted in.After Daniel Ortiz walked, Seth Farni added a double for an 11-7 advantage. Ryan McCarthy capped the rally by blasting a home run over the left-center field fence.Bristol trailed 3-0 before scoring four times in the fourth inning. The State Liners added three more in the fifth to move ahead 7-3.Kingsport bounced back with a pair of runs in the seventh inning. Ortiz ripped an RBI single, and another run scored later on an errant pickoff attempt.THE AXMEN LEADERS Ortiz finished with three hits and two RBIs while Farni and McCarthy each had two hits and two runs batted in.Payton Allen, who stole three bases, worked the final two scoreless innings on the mound. He allowed three hits with two strikeouts. Mike Mancini also contributed two hits.Mickey Scheetz had a nice start on the mound. He worked four innings, allowing just one hit with one walk and four strikeouts.Bruno (1-0) tossed a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win. He walked two and struck out two.BRISTOL LEADERSJoe Kinneberg paced the Bristol attack with two hits and two RBIs.Aiden Herberlie, Jordan Austin and Blake Wood each totaled two hits.Each of Bristol’s four pitchers allowed at least one run, and the staff walked 10 batters. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Cricket LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News There’s no place like school: Elk Knob teachers recognized for post-tornado cleanup Sullivan commission grills Petworks director over funding Sullivan sheriff's office: 38-year-old murder solved Hawkins County Hazmat serves as the only volunteer hazmat team in Tennessee PBS Appalachia Virginia to launch All-Digital Public TV Station, partners with Bristol Casino Anchor delivery to Missouri delayed until at least Friday afternoon ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.