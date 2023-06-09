BRISTOL, Va. — An eighth-inning explosion carried Kingsport to an Appalachian League baseball win over Bristol.

Corbin Shaw's three-run double put the Axmen ahead, highlighting the late eight-run outburst, and they carried on for a 13-7 win over the Bristol State Liners on Thursday night at Boyce Cox Field.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you