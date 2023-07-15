BURLINGTON, N.C. — For five innings, Ben Sieraki had Kingsport’s number.
Then the Axmen did what they seem to do best: score runs with few hits.
Kingsport managed just three hits, but that was enough for a 3-2 Appalachian League victory over the Burlington Sock Puppets on Saturday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
Sieraki held the Axmen hitless for five innings before giving way to the bullpen, which couldn’t hold a 2-1 lead. The winning run scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning.
Four Kingsport pitchers combined on a four-hitter. Maddox Burkitt (1-2) tossed three hitless innings of relief to earn the win. Owen Kovacs worked four scoreless innings, giving up two hits, to earn his second save.
Kovacs struck out out six batters as the Axmen pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts.
Each team scored in the first inning without the benefit of a hit.
The Axmen (17-18) got on the board when Payton Allen came home while Daniel Ortiz was being thrown out trying to steal second. Allen had walked, moved to second on a groundout and to third on an error.
Burlington (21-14) got the run back in similar fashion. Kenny Mallory Jr. walked, stole second, advanced to third on a balk and stole home.
Koby Knopf reached on the game’s first hit and eventually scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third to put the Sock Puppets up 2-1.
Sieraki was pulled after his five hitless innings. He struck out eight.
Allen greeted reliever Jacob Marx with a leadoff double in the sixth inning, Kingsport’s first hit of the night. That was followed by three consecutive walks, allowing the Axmen to tie the game at and ending Marx’s brief outing.
Ortiz then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch from Lane Essary.
The Axmen got two hits in the top of the ninth.
The teams are set to meet again Sunday at 7 p.m. in Burlington.