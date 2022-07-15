GREENEVILLE — Offensive productivity was short-lived for the Kingsport Axmen.
The Axmen pushed across two early runs in Friday night’s Appalachian League contest from Pioneer Park, then had nothing more to offer in a 5-2 loss to Greeneville.
Kingsport (25-11) collected only four hits against the Flyboys, two of them leading to a 2-0 second-inning edge. Corbin Shaw and Jake Perry opened the inning with back-to-back singles and eventually made it home. Henry Hunter’s fielder’s choice combined with a throwing error supplied the first run, then Ples White contributed an RBI groundout.
Both runs, which were charged to Greeneville starter Roan Tarbert, were unearned. Tarbert wound up pitching five innings, giving up three hits and a trio of walks. He struck out five batters, as did Cade Nelson in a middle-relief appearance.
Nelson (1-0) worked the sixth through eighth innings to gain the decision, setting up Caswell Smith for his second save.
The Flyboys (17-21) got on the board in the bottom of the third, when Dub Gleed came through with an RBI double.
Greeneville made a bigger splash during the sixth, scoring three times. Aidan Cannaday lofted a sacrifice fly before Jack O’Reilly singled home a run. A Shermar Dalton base hit followed by an error in right field enabled O’Reilly to break a 3-3 tie.
The only player from either team with multiple hits, Dalton (2-for-4) doubled home the game’s final run an inning later.
Totaling nine hits, the Flyboys garnered eight of those off Kingsport starter Cole Hales. Yielding four runs, Hales (3-1) recorded four strikeouts against two walks in taking his first loss.
After seeing their West Division lead over second-place Johnson City slip to 6 1/2 games, the Axmen return to Pioneer Park on Saturday. First pitch between Kingsport and Greeneville is set for 7 p.m.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.