KINGSPORT — The new Appalachian League team is not expected to arrive in Kingsport until June 1.
At least that’s the timeline for the Axmen players ahead of the June 3 start to the new-look collegiate-level Appy League baseball season.
For Steve Brice, however, the season started in the winter.
The Axmen hired Brice as general manager in late March and he’s been going full speed ever since.
“It’s been busy,” Brice said. “It’s been really busy at times, but that’s the way I like it. I’d rather be staying busy and getting things done than sitting around and waiting for things to happen.”
PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE
Brice came to Kingsport after serving as director of corporate partnerships with the Louisville Bats, the AAA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, in 2019.
His résumé is all about baseball, including a four-year stint with the Reds. He worked in Cincinnati’s front office, primarily with corporate ticket sales.
Brice also worked with Miami (Ohio) University through IMG Learfield, mainly focusing on corporate partnerships.
Brice also has the Appy League in his background. He worked five years as the GM for the Burlington Royals.
THIS YEAR
“Excitement” is the word for Brice as he steps into the role of directing the Kingsport program in a reconfigured baseball league that will feature top college prospects in their freshman or sophomore years.
The Appy League is working in conjunction with USA Baseball. Players from all over the country and some of the most storied college programs will be playing in places such as Kingsport.
“I think it’s great,” Brice said. “The on-field talent is going to be great. There’s going to be players from everywhere.”
Oklahoma State, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia, LSU, Missouri, TCU and Clemson are just some of the schools that will be represented.
“These are going to be the top college freshmen and sophomores in the country,” Brice noted.
FOR THE FANS
In addition to topnotch talent, Brice is determined the games will be events for fans of all ages. The environment will be family-friendly and fun, he said.
“The biggest thing is making sure that we have a great product for the fans” on and off the field, Brice said. “Like everyone else, we’re just glad to have baseball back and we want to make sure that when the fans come out to the park that they have a great time.”
Several promotions are in the works, including nights with entertainers and fireworks.
Lots of fireworks.
Brice said five nights have already been designated for postgame fireworks.
Offering special concessions prices on certain nights is also being explored, along with a variety of other corporate sponsorship nights that will benefit Axmen fans.
“We’re excited. Baseball is back and we’re ready,” Brice said.
The Axmen are scheduled to open the season against Bluefield on June 3 at Hunter Wright Stadium before hosting a weekend series against Johnson City.