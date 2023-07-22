Axmen get past Princeton 7-5 From staff reports Jul 22, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PRINCETON, W.Va. — Taylor Kilgore drove in three runs Saturday night as the Kingsport Axmen topped the Princeton Whistle Pigs 7-5.Mike Mancini went 4 for 4 and scored three times, while Kilgore was 3 for 3 as Kingsport had 11 hits.Kilgore’s two-run single in the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie. His solo home run two innings earlier had tied the game.The lead didn’t last long as Princeton added a run on a double by Pierce Glading in the bottom of the sixth and tied it up on a Kingsport error in the seventh.The Axmen regained the lead when Mancini led off the eighth with a double, stole second and scored on Ricky Reeth’s single. Andrew Citron then added a sacrifice fly for an insurance run Owen Kovacs was the winning pitcher after scattering six hits over three innings of relief and allowing two runs. Tanner Franklin pitched the ninth and earned the save.The Axmen get two nights off for the Appy League’s All-Star break before returning to action Wednesday night at Bristol.Kingsport will host All-Star festivities at Hunter Wright Stadium with the Home Run Derby on Monday night and the All-Star game on Tuesday. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News We should all agree about ‘true love and homegrown tomatoes’ Fun Fest Car Show showcases unique cars while offering family fun Domo arigato Miss Bellabot – Wise restaurant ‘hires’ serving robot Times News earns TPA general excellence award for second consecutive year Photo gallery: Readers share snapshots from Fun Fest Editorial: Sullivan County should support Petworks ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.