PRINCETON, W.Va. — Taylor Kilgore drove in three runs Saturday night as the Kingsport Axmen topped the Princeton Whistle Pigs 7-5.

Mike Mancini went 4 for 4 and scored three times, while Kilgore was 3 for 3 as Kingsport had 11 hits.

