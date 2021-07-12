KINGSPORT — Following Monday’s rainout, the Kingsport Axmen will host the Greeneville Flyboys in an Appalachian League doubleheader Tuesday at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Appy League West Division-leading Greeneville (19-11-1) enters Tuesday's 5:30 p.m. opener on a three-game winning streak.
Kingsport (12-19), in its first home game since the Fourth of July, is looking to end a four-game skid.
Following an off day Wednesday, the Axmen play at Bristol on Thursday and Friday before returning to Hunter Wright for Girl Scout Baseball Night at the park — part of a partnership with the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.
Current and former Girl Scouts, families, friends, supporters and the community are invited to attend Saturday to cheer on the Axmen as they take on the Elizabethton River Riders. The night will celebrate local Girl Scouts, who will give out free cookies at the conclusion of the game.