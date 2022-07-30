Axmen finish strong to take win over Greeneville

Kingsport’s Croix Jenkins delivers a pitch against Greeneville during Saturday’s Appalachian League game at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport. Jenkins gave up just one hit and no runs while striking out three in 1 2/3 innings.
KINGSPORT — Kingsport just keeps finding ways to win.
After scoring a quartet of runs late in Friday’s game to beat Greeneville, the Axmen ultimately relied on their defense Saturday to pick up a sudden- death Appalachian League baseball victory over the Flyboys at Hunter Wright Stadium.
DRAMATIC FINISH
Greeneville (24-26) broke a 5-5 tie by scoring a run in the top of the ninth inning when Avery Collins scored from first on a Will Brown double to put the Flyboys up 6-5.
The Axmen (34-14) — who clinched the West Division championship on Friday — kept battling back.
In the bottom of the ninth, Kingsport tied things up when Aaron Casillas was hit by a pitch, moved to third on a double from Nate Anderson and scored when Greeneville’s David Bishop misplayed a throw from the outfield.
The error gave the Axmen the tying run and put Anderson at third base. After intentional walks to Kyle Booker and Ian Riley loaded the bases, Kendall Diggs popped out in foul territory behind the third base bag down the left field line. Anderson tagged at third and attempted to score but was thrown out at the plate.
A SUDDEN VICTORY
Under Appy League rules, the game went to a “sudden-death” format. Kingsport chose to play defense for the extra half-inning.
To earn the win, Greeneville needed to score just one run, but the Axmen defense kept the Flyboys in check and picked up the win.
THE LONG BALL
The teams combined for three home runs.
After Greeneville’s Jack O’Reilly hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Ian Daugherty in the second inning for the game’s first run, Bishop smacked a solo shot to put the Flyboys up 2-0.
Kingsport’s first runs came in the fifth when Casillas delivered a two-run homer over the left-field fence to cut the Greeneville lead to 3-2.
The Flyboys answered in the sixth when Cameron LaLiberte delivered a two-run shot for a 5-2 lead.
AXMEN BATTLE BACK
Kingsport added a run in the bottom of the sixth when Vanderbilt signee Logan Poteet doubled to left and scored on a Payton Allen single.
The Axmen tied the game at 5 in the seventh. Casillas delivered a one-out single and later scored on an RBI single from Riley.
Anderson then drew a walk, worked his way around to third and stole home to tie it.
BY THE NUMBERS
Casillas led Kingsport’s offensive effort by going 2-for-3 and driving in two runs.
Smith accounted for two of Greeneville’s seven hits.
ONE MORE IN GREENEVILLE
The teams are scheduled to play the third and final game of the series on Sunday, starting at 5:30 p.m., at Greeneville. The contest is scheduled for seven innings.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.