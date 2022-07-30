Axmen finish strong to take win over Greeneville

Kingsport’s Croix Jenkins delivers a pitch against Greeneville during Saturday’s Appalachian League game at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport. Jenkins gave up just one hit and no runs while striking out three in 1 2/3 innings.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — Kingsport just keeps finding ways to win.

After scoring a quartet of runs late in Friday’s game to beat Greeneville, the Axmen ultimately relied on their defense Saturday to pick up a sudden- death Appalachian League baseball victory over the Flyboys at Hunter Wright Stadium.

