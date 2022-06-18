ELIZABETHTON — Kingsport stored up just enough nuts to survive another long night of baseball at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Saturday.
The visiting Axmen ran out to leads of 5-1 after three innings and 9-3 through the fourth before having to fight for their lives in a 15-12 Appalachian League win over the Elizabethton River Riders.
Elizabethton rallied out of nowhere, scoring five runs on a walk and five straight base hits in the bottom of the fifth after there were two outs and nobody on.
The outburst ruined an otherwise good start from Matt Cornelius, who allowed three runs and struck out eight over the first 4 2/3 innings. However, the Kingsport left-hander could not get that third out in the fifth to qualify for the win.
The River Riders (8-8) kept coming against Kingsport reliever Evan Demurias, scoring twice in both the sixth and seventh innings to draw within two runs on a couple occasions. But the Axmen kept adding runs and would not give up their lead.
Kingsport (13-3) scored twice in the top of the seventh to stretch its lead to 14-10, and second reliever Liam O'Brien took it from there.
A right-hander who relieved Demurias after the River Riders made it a 14-12 game in the seventh, O'Brien officially pitched three scoreless innings to gain the win. He allowed just one hit and struck out seven.
Trevor Callahan was the losing pitcher.
Four errors crippled Elizabethton's chances. Kingsport played error-free ball.
The win was the fourth straight for the Axmen, who scored 15 runs against Elizabethton for the second straight night. Friday's game was 15-7 and lasted four hours.
The River Riders suffered their sixth straight defeat.
The teams will close out the three-game set Sunday, starting at 2 p.m.
PLENTY OF OFFENSE
The teams combined for 23 hits, 12 by Elizabethton and 11 by Kingsport.
For the Axmen, Nick Block collected two hits and three RBIs, and Jake Perry and Jerry Poteet each knocked in a pair of runs.
Block and Corbin Shaw both had two base knocks. Sam Peterson, who was hit by a pitch three times, blasted a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Elizabethton was led offensively by Morgan Colopy, who launched a pair of home runs and finished with five RBIs. Breenan Orf also rocked a homer, a three-run shot that brought the River Riders to within 11-8 through five innings.
Brendan Jones turned in a three-hit outing for Elizabethton.