ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton River Riders were probably sad to see the Kingsport Axmen leave town.
Marcus Brown continued his assault on Appalachian League pitching with a two-run home run for the River Riders, who held on for a 7-3 victory Monday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Elizabethton beat the Axmen 10-0 on Sunday night.
Landon Slemp held the River Riders in check with 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief before giving up the River Riders’ final run. Slemp wound up going 3 2/3 innings.
The River Riders got out front early when Deric Graham, a newcomer to the Appy League from Bristol, blasted a solo home run in the second inning.
Jonathan Soto tripled in the fourth and scored on Eli Young’s single, and Reagan Guthrie followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0.
After allowing back-to-back singles in the first inning, River Riders starter Alex Brewer retired 13 batters in a row. Brewer gave up four hits and one run in six innings of work.
Brown’s two-run shot, his second homer of the season, in the fifth inning broke open the game. He entered the night batting .412 with 28 runs batted in.
After being outscored 16-0 to start the two-game series, Kingsport finally got on the board on Kyle Williams’ RBI groundout in the sixth. Marco Romero’s second double of the game, a two-run effort in the seventh, pulled the Axmen to within 6-3.
Caleb McNeely had two of Kingsport’s five hits.
UP NEXT
Following Tuesday’s league-wide off day, the Axmen go to Greeneville for a doubleheader on Wednesday.