DANVILLE — Kingsport couldn’t overcome a big fifth inning by Danville.
The Otterbots scored five times and used the explosion as a springboard to a 6-4 Appalachian League baseball win Thursday night that dropped the Axmen (16-17) back below the .500 mark.
THE TURNAROUND
Kingsport jumped on top in the top of the first inning, getting a two-run single off the bat of Corbin Shaw.
But things went south for the Axmen in the fifth. Jacob Moore, Blake Barthol and Michael Callan Moss each hit RBI singles to produce a 3-2 Otterbots lead. A bases-loaded walk and sacrifice fly closed out the big inning.
Kingsport got one run back in the sixth when a Deniel Ortiz single plated Mike Mancini, but the Otterbots countered with an RBI double from Moss in the seventh.
Mancini scored again on a wild pitch in the eighth.
LEADERS
Shaw finished with two of the Axmen’s four hits.
Moss had three hits and two RBIs, Corbin Lanwitz had four hits and Barthol added three hits for Danville (18-15), which sits second in the Appy League East.
ON THE MOUND
Axmen starter Jake Timbes (1-1) took the loss. The Dobyns-Bennett product gave up five runs, all earned on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings of work. He struck out four and walked one.
Elliott Joslin, the first of six pitchers for the Otterbots, earned the win after throwing five innings and giving up only two hits and two runs (one earned). Joslin (1-0) struck out six and walked one.
UP NEXT
Kingsport travels to meet Danville again Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.