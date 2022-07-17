Axmen fall in tiebreaker to Flyboys From staff reports Tanner Cook Sports Reporter Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Jul 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENEVILLE — Going into the final inning of regulation at Pioneer Park, the Kingsport Axmen baseball team had a 2-0 lead in Sunday’s Appalachian League contest.And then it didn’t.Ian Daugherty tied the game for the Greeneville Flyboys with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh, and that sent the game to the sudden-death tiebreaker.With runners on second and third with one out, Greeneville’s Cameron LaLiberte grounded a ball up the third base line.Kingsport’s Jake Perry made a clean throw home, but it was not in time as Cain Sahler scored to give the Flyboys a win.Greeneville (18-21) is on a three-game winning streak after losing six straight. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. The loss was Kingsport’s third straight. The Axmen were swept for the first time this season in a three-game series.Kingsport’s Ryan Murphy pitched seven strong innings, allowing four hits and striking out eight.The Axmen (25-12) hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored Nate Anderson from third for the first run of the game.Kingsport struck again in the fifth when Payton Allen knocked an RBI single up the middle to score Sam Petersen.The Axmen will be back at home on Tuesday against Elizabethton after an off day. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Greeneville Flyboys Sport Baseball Sacrifice Fly Tiebreaker Game Cameron Laliberte Winning Streak Kingsport Axmen Ryan Murphy Tanner Cook Sports Reporter I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017. Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Tanner Cook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR