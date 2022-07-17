GREENEVILLE — Going into the final inning of regulation at Pioneer Park, the Kingsport Axmen baseball team had a 2-0 lead in Sunday’s Appalachian League contest.

And then it didn’t.

Ian Daugherty tied the game for the Greeneville Flyboys with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh, and that sent the game to the sudden-death tiebreaker.

With runners on second and third with one out, Greeneville’s Cameron LaLiberte grounded a ball up the third base line.

Kingsport’s Jake Perry made a clean throw home, but it was not in time as Cain Sahler scored to give the Flyboys a win.

Greeneville (18-21) is on a three-game winning streak after losing six straight.

The loss was Kingsport’s third straight. The Axmen were swept for the first time this season in a three-game series.

Kingsport’s Ryan Murphy pitched seven strong innings, allowing four hits and striking out eight.

The Axmen (25-12) hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored Nate Anderson from third for the first run of the game.

Kingsport struck again in the fifth when Payton Allen knocked an RBI single up the middle to score Sam Petersen.

The Axmen will be back at home on Tuesday against Elizabethton after an off day. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

