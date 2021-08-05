GREENEVILLE — The Kingsport Axmen were doomed by a pair of four-run innings in a 10-3 loss to the Greeneville Flyboys on Thursday night at Pioneer Park.
Greeneville (32-15-1), which has already clinched the West Division title, broke the game open with four runs in the fourth inning. Jac Croom’s three-run, inside-the-park home run highlighted the action.
A pair of players who played their high school ball in nearby Johnson City helped Kingsport (17-33) make a partial rally.
Former Science Hill star Landon Slemp singled to start the fifth inning and later scored on a RBI ground out. However, the Flyboys answered as Tayler Aguilar launched a solo home run over center field for a 6-1 Greeneville lead.
Kingsport scored two runs in the top of the eighth. Darian Farley scored off Cole Hale's RBI ground out and another former Science Hill standout, Conner Hyatt, scored off a wild pitch to pull the Axmen within three runs.
Greeneville responded with four runs in the bottom frame to put the game out of reach.
HITTING AND PITCHING
Slemp went 2-for-4 to lead Kingsport as the Axmen had only four hits overall. The Flyboys had 11: three each for Eddie Micheletti and Aguilar. Croom had two hits and four RBIs, while leadoff batter Homer Bush Jr. scored two runs.
Murphy Gienger suffered the loss, giving up five hits and five runs over four innings. Jeremiah Ball threw the next 2 1/3 innings before former Daniel Boone player Preston Miller closed with the next 1 2/3 innings.
Connor Harris struck out six, gave up one run and four hits in seven innings to get the win. He threw 97 pitches before giving way to Drew Lindstrom.
NEXT UP
Kingsport is scheduled to finish the season with a pair of road games at Bristol. Greeneville heads to Johnson City on Friday before turning around and hosting JC on Saturday.