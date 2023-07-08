Axmen logo

Tanner Franklin made his first start for the Kingsport Axmen a memorable one, but Joel Dragoo sent the Greeneville Flyboys home as winners.

Franklin didn’t allow a hit while working four innings and Dragoo hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning, giving Greeneville a 5-2 victory Saturday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.

