Tanner Franklin made his first start for the Kingsport Axmen a memorable one, but Joel Dragoo sent the Greeneville Flyboys home as winners.
Franklin didn’t allow a hit while working four innings and Dragoo hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning, giving Greeneville a 5-2 victory Saturday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Franklin, a right-hander from Jefferson City who plays at Kennesaw State, and Greeneville’s Ethan Davis were in a pitchers’ duel in the early going as neither allowed a hit through three innings. Franklin’s night was over after he threw 58 pitches and he turned it over to the Kingsport bullpen.
Mickey Sheetz came on in the fifth and kept the no-hitter going, working around a hit batter and a wild pitch to get out of trouble.
Daniel Ortiz’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning gave the Axmen a run before they got a hit. Ortiz drove in Mike Mancini, who had walked, stole second and move to third on a throwing error.
Kingsport got its first hit with two outs in the fourth when Shea McGahan’s ground ball down the first base line turned into a triple. The hit was called a foul ball by the base umpire, who changed the call to fair in the middle of the play.
The Axmen’s no-hitter lasted 5 1/3 innings as Nick Barone lined a one-out single of off Sheetz in the sixth.
Ortiz doubled Kingsport’s lead in the sixth with a solo home run. It was his seventh homer of the season, tied for the Appalachian League lead with Johnson City’s Colby Backus.
Greeneville cut the Axmen lead to 2-1 on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Cerny in the top of the seventh. Dragoo followed with his two-run homer to left field off of Ricky Reeth to put Greeneville up 3-2. Aden Hill added some insurance for Greeneville with a two-run double in the eighth.
Kingsport fell to 15-14. Greeneville, which broke a four-game losing streak, improved to 13-16. The teams will meet in a seven-inning game Sunday at 5 p.m. at Hunter Wright Stadium.