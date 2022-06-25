BRISTOL, Va. — A record-breaking night carried the Kingsport Axmen baseball team to a shellacking of the Bristol State Liners on Saturday at Boyce Cox Field.
Kingsport (17-5) racked up a club record for runs and hits in a 17-5 Appalachian League victory that snapped a two-game skid.
The Axmen tallied 20 hits against five Bristol pitchers.
Aaron Casillos powered through to a 4-for-6 night that included a triple and drove in five runs. Henry Hunter and Kyle Booker had three hits apiece, and Nate Anderson, Nick Block and Jake Perry rapped out two each.
Hunter, who drove in three runs, and Perry, who had four RBIs, both homered to pad the Axmen’s Appy League-leading run total.
The Axmen improved to 10-1 on the road after scoring in every inning except the first and ninth.
Cole Hales (3-0) earned the win, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out three in six innings of work. Zachery Radigan earned his first save of the season, recording the last nine outs.
The State Liners (5-17) dropped to 1-8 in home games and 2-13 against teams with a winning record.
Kingsport and Bristol will meet for a Sunday afternoon game at Hunter Wright Stadium. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.