KINGSPORT — The tension was high again at Hunter Wright Stadium on Friday, but the Kingsport Axmen hacked their way through it to come out with another win.

Kingsport (2-0) pushed across two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and held on to defeat the Greeneville Flyboys 3-1 and remain unbeaten on the young Appalachian League baseball season.

The Axmen’s Houston Koon drew a leadoff walk to open the home half of the eighth. After Shea McGahan struck out in the next at-bat, Koon advanced to third on a bad pickoff attempt.

Henry Hunter struck out, but Cole Hales got aboard with a walk and stole second. Then with Ian Riley at the plate, a ball got past Greeneville catcher Joshua Cunniff and Koon scored the go-ahead run.

Hales, who advanced to third on the passed ball, then came home on a double steal on which Riley took second.

Hunter scored the first run of the night on Cunniff’s throwing error in the sixth. The Flyboys tied it at 1 in the seventh when Alex Diaz scored on a single by Shemar Dalton.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Ples White went 3-for-4 to lead the Axmen, who had five hits to the Flyboys’ four.

Croix Jenkins earned the win for the Model City crew, pitching 3 1/3 innings and allowing one hit. Isaac Gonzales came in the final frame and earned the save.

Greeneville (0-2) committed five errors.

UP NEXT

The Axmen, who opened the season Thursday with a 10-9 win over the Flyboys, hit the road for a two-game set against the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Saturday and Sunday at Bowen Field in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video