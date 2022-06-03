KINGSPORT — The tension was high again at Hunter Wright Stadium on Friday, but the Kingsport Axmen hacked their way through it to come out with another win.
Kingsport (2-0) pushed across two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and held on to defeat the Greeneville Flyboys 3-1 and remain unbeaten on the young Appalachian League baseball season.
The Axmen’s Houston Koon drew a leadoff walk to open the home half of the eighth. After Shea McGahan struck out in the next at-bat, Koon advanced to third on a bad pickoff attempt.
Henry Hunter struck out, but Cole Hales got aboard with a walk and stole second. Then with Ian Riley at the plate, a ball got past Greeneville catcher Joshua Cunniff and Koon scored the go-ahead run.
Hales, who advanced to third on the passed ball, then came home on a double steal on which Riley took second.
Hunter scored the first run of the night on Cunniff’s throwing error in the sixth. The Flyboys tied it at 1 in the seventh when Alex Diaz scored on a single by Shemar Dalton.
Ples White went 3-for-4 to lead the Axmen, who had five hits to the Flyboys’ four.
Croix Jenkins earned the win for the Model City crew, pitching 3 1/3 innings and allowing one hit. Isaac Gonzales came in the final frame and earned the save.
Greeneville (0-2) committed five errors.
UP NEXT
The Axmen, who opened the season Thursday with a 10-9 win over the Flyboys, hit the road for a two-game set against the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Saturday and Sunday at Bowen Field in Bluefield, West Virginia.