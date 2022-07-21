PRINCETON, W.Va. — The Kingsport Axmen stretched their winning streak to three games Thursday night with a 10-5 victory over the Princeton WhistlePigs.
A five-run seventh inning, highlighted by Nate Anderson’s first home run of the season, put the game out of reach.
Kingsport (28-13) kept its 6 1/2-game lead in the Appalachian League’s West Division.
The Axmen went ahead for good at 5-4 in the fourth inning when Kendall Diggs’ infield single scored two runs. Diggs was credited with an RBI, and the go-ahead run scored when the first baseman couldn’t handle the throw. An error was given to Princeton second baseman Connor Larson.
Anderson’s three-run shot extended Kingsport’s lead to 8-4 in the fateful seventh inning. He finished with four RBIs.
Axmen starter Cole Hales (4-1) allowed four runs on four hits in six innings to earn the win.
Sam Petersen got things rolling for the Axmen with a solo homer in the top of the first inning.
Diggs finished with three hits for Kingsport, while Anderson, Petersen, Shea McGahan and Payton Allen each had two.
The WhistlePigs, in last place in the East Division at 18-25, used back-to back home runs from Woody Hadeen and Jordan Varela-Payne in the bottom of the first to go up 3-1.
Hadeen’s homer was a two-run shot.
The two teams will conclude the two-game series Friday at 7 p.m.
