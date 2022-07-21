Axmen logo

PRINCETON, W.Va. — The Kingsport Axmen stretched their winning streak to three games Thursday night with a 10-5 victory over the Princeton WhistlePigs.

A five-run seventh inning, highlighted by Nate Anderson’s first home run of the season, put the game out of reach.

