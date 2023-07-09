KINGSPORT — Joel Dragoo’s second double ultimately kept the Kingsport Axmen from gaining ground in the Appalachian League West.
The Greeneville Flyboys won Sunday’s tiebreaker after the teams had played to a 5-5 draw in seven innings at Hunter Wright Stadium, giving Greeneville the season series 4-2 over the Axmen.
Johnny Pilla began the extra frame at first base and made it to third on Kingsport’s fourth error, though only the previous three counted statistically. Greeneville (14-16) loaded the bases and got Pilla home when Aden Hill sacrificed to center field.
Hill, Dragoo and Tyler Cerny each recorded two of the Flyboys’ eight hits.
For Kingsport (15-15), which had won eight of its previous 11, the defeat overshadowed Carson Queck’s pinch-hit heroics in the sixth. Corbin Shaw’s one-out walk put the go-ahead run on base, when Queck launched a triple to deep right and put the Axmen ahead 5-4. It marked Kingsport’s fourth and final hit of the contest.
Mike Mancini began Kingsport’s three-run third inning with a one-out double, taking third on a wild pitch before a passed ball allowed him to make it home. Two batters later, Logen Sutton clubbed his second home run of the year, sending a two-run blast over the left field wall for a 4-0 advantage.
But the cushion didn’t last. Dragoo led off the top of the fourth with a ground-rule double and then scored when Nick Barone reached on an error. Gavyn Boyle’s two-run shot, his third homer of the year, brought the Flyboys within a run before Avery Collins’ RBI groundout sent Pilla home.
Andrew Citron broke the scoreless tie in the first after drawing a leadoff walk, advancing on a Deniel Ortiz single. Even as Sutton struck out, Ortiz stole second and allowed Citron time to score.
HOLLIS HOT
Greeneville couldn’t muster much against starter Hollis Fanning, who scattered two hits and struck out four over the first three frames. Fanning kept his earned run average at 0.00 as a result.
Tyler Muscar pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up two hits after Maddox Burkitt had thrown the fourth.