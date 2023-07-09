Axmen logo

KINGSPORT — Joel Dragoo’s second double ultimately kept the Kingsport Axmen from gaining ground in the Appalachian League West.

The Greeneville Flyboys won Sunday’s tiebreaker after the teams had played to a 5-5 draw in seven innings at Hunter Wright Stadium, giving Greeneville the season series 4-2 over the Axmen.

