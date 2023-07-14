Axmen logo

DANVILLE — For the second straight game, the Kingsport Axmen fell to Danville in an Appalachian League baseball contest at Dan Daniel Memorial Park, dropping a 7-2 decision on Friday.

The Axmen (16-18) managed nine hits but were a woeful 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

