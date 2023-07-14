Axmen drop second straight to Otterbots From staff reports Tanner Cook Sports Reporter Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Jul 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DANVILLE — For the second straight game, the Kingsport Axmen fell to Danville in an Appalachian League baseball contest at Dan Daniel Memorial Park, dropping a 7-2 decision on Friday.The Axmen (16-18) managed nine hits but were a woeful 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.The Otterbots (19-15) scored three runs in the fourth inning, including a double by Blake Barthol that tied the game 1-1. Barthol later scored with one out when Zak Rice hit a sacrifice fly to right.Santiago Ordonez had the final RBI of the frame with a single to center field that scored Michael Moss.In the bottom of the seventh, Ordonez smacked a double to left that brought in Moss and gave the Otterbots a 4-1 advantage. Danville tacked on three more runs before the inning ended. Payton Allen went 3-for-5 to lead the Axmen. Casey Allen was 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.UP NEXTKingsport stays out on the road, visiting Burlington for a two-game set. First pitch Saturday is 7 p.m. and first pitch Sunday is 5:30 p.m.Following a league-wide off day Monday, the Axmen welcome Bristol to Hunter Wright Stadium. Those games Tuesday and Wednesday are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Games And Toys Tanner Cook Sports Reporter Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Tanner Cook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Bob Arrington: Fireworks are fun but dangerous in the hands of amateurs Photo gallery: Parade kicks off Fun Fest Kingsport Carousel celebrating eighth birthday Kingsport City Schools set to change computer content filters Editorial: Some good economic news for Kingsport Steve Wintermute: Steve’s Fantastic 2023 Fun Fest Trivia Contest ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.