KINGSPORT — The slump continues for Kingsport.
A five-run sixth inning sealed Elizabethton's 12-6 Appalachian League baseball win over the West Division-leading Axmen on Sunday at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The loss was Kingsport’s fourth in its past five games.
The Axmen (20-9) remained atop of the Appy League West Division but saw their lead over second-place Greeneville (15-14) fall to five games with the rest of July and the first week of August still to play. The Flyboys beat Johnson City 12-7 on Sunday.
ONE FOR THE BOOKS
The 12 runs were the most for the River Riders (14-15) in a game this season. They also produced 12 hits, one shy of their high mark for the season.
Elizabethton’s offense also took advantage of 10 walks issued by Axmen pitchers.
CLOSE EARLY
The contest was a hitter’s game from the start. And it was close.
Kingsport scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning before the River Riders took a 3-2 lead in the top of the second on the strength of a two-run home run from Peyton Basler.
The Axmen moved back out front in the bottom of the third, snagging a 5-3 advantage, but Elizabethton pushed across three runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead for good.
The River Riders increased their lead to 11-5 in the sixth thanks to a two-RBI single from Basler and a three-run homer from Connor Price.
Elizabethton added a run in the eighth before the Axmen made a final-inning comeback attempt. Kingsport scored one run in the bottom of the ninth and loaded the bases before Sean Hollister struck out Corbin Shaw to end the game.
THE NUMBERS
Basler, Brendan Jones, Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Brody Green accounted for most of Elizabethton’s hits with two each. Jones and Owusu-Asiedu also added an RBI apiece.
Despite a dismal night for Kingsport, Nate Anderson had a solid game at the plate. The redshirt freshman at Gardner-Webb accounted for three of the Axmen's four hits.
Cole Rodriquez (1-0) picked up the win by throwing three innings in relief. He allowed no runs and no hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Kingsport starter Ja’Heim Brown took the loss after giving up six runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and three walks in 3 2/3 innings of work.
UP NEXT
The teams are scheduled to face each other again on Monday when the third game of the series shifts from Kingsport to Elizabethton's Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.