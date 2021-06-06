KINGSPORT — The pressure is off now for the Kingsport Axmen baseball team.
After rallying from an early deficit, the Axmen chopped the Johnson City Doughboys 6-4 on Sunday at Hunter Wright Stadium in a seven-inning game.
It was the first win of the season for the new Kingsport ballclub, which had opened 0-3 after blowing leads in two of the first three contests.
The offensive highlight of the night was MJ Rodriguez’s bases-clearing, two-out double off Garrett Simmons in the fourth that erased a 4-3 Doughboys advantage and gave Kingsport the lead for good.
Simmons was tagged with the loss.
“It’s pretty awesome to get the first win,” winning pitcher Patrick Strawbridge said. “This is a great fanbase and we wanted to do it for them. This is just our home for the summer, but they’ve been taking good care of us and now we have to take care of them.”
Strawbridge was brilliant on the mound in relief of starter Peyton Carson.
Strawbridge twirled a scoreless 2 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing only one hit.
He credited the defense behind him for keeping the potent Doughboys offense at bay.
“I was mainly focused on making my pitches,” Strawbridge said. “More importantly, I was trying to give my fielders a chance to actually field the ball. My defense worked pretty great behind me today.”
JP Kenyon allowed one hit and struck out four in notching the six-out save.
The Axmen pitching staff struck out 10 for the game.
The Doughboys (1-2) came out hot. East Tennessee State’s Ashton King hit a first-inning sacrifice fly to left field that scored Stephen Ondina from third. Cherokee Nichols blasted a no-doubt, 417-foot solo home run that put Johnson City up by two runs after half an inning of play.
Kingsport responded with an RBI single by Rodriguez, but the Doughboys soldiered ahead in the top of the second.
Damon Cox — who filled in for Dakoda Grove in right field and is normally a pitcher — blasted a 385-foot, two-run homer to right in the second for a 4-1 Johnson City lead. Several of the Doughboys players in the dugout appeared awed when the ball cleared the fence, seemingly amazed to see that kind of power from Cox.
But Johnson City couldn’t muster much offense after the opening two frames and stranded seven baserunners over the final five innings, including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.