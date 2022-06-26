KINGSPORT — Thanks to sparkling defense and timely hitting, the Kingsport Axmen baseball team beat the Bristol State Liners for the sixth straight time this season, taking a 4-2 victory Sunday at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The Axmen (18-5) swept an Appalachian League series from the lowly State Liners (5-17) for the third time this summer, turning three double plays in the seven-inning game.
EARLY GOING
With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Kingsport’s Ian Riley notched a base hit, and he scored on Sam Petersen's double to left that gave the Model City crew the early lead.
Bristol answered in the top of the second.
Leadoff batter Braxton Church reached on a walk before making his way to third via two straight wild pitches from Kingsport’s Anthony Imhoff. With Sean Smith at bat, Church scored on a passed ball and tied the game.
AXMEN TAKE LEAD FOR GOOD
With one out in the sixth, Nate Anderson and Riley both drew walks to give Kingsport a chance to take the lead late.
Petersen again came through in the clutch, smacking a double that cleared the bases and gave Kingsport a commanding two-run advantage.
Corbin Shaw's single plated Petersen for the Axmen's third run of the inning.
Petersen finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
SOLID DEFENSE
The Axmen turned double plays in the fourth, fifth and sixth, and two of them ended innings.
They ended the fourth with the 1-6-3 double play and the sixth with the 4-6-3, but the one in the fifth might've been one of the more impressive defensive plays of the season.
Bristol’s Jeremy Garcia bunted down the third-base line trying to move over Ramon Jimerson from second, but Kingsport relief pitcher Walker Trusley kept his head on swivel and made a perfect throw to third to get the tag for the out.
Kingsport third baseman Jake Perry had enough time to make the throw across the diamond to first, nail Garcia for the second out and complete the nontraditional 1-5-3 double play.
Trusley (2-0) earned the win, throwing 2 2/3 innings and allowing four hits with but no strikeouts. Croix Jenkins tallied the save, his second, by going the last 1 2/3 and striking out one.
Bristol starter Cohen Feser (2-3) took the loss.
UP NEXT
After a league-wide off day Monday, the West Division-leading Axmen will return to action on Tuesday against Danville and go for their third straight win. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Hunter Wright Stadium.