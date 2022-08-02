DANVILLE, Va. — Kingsport came on strong in the top of the ninth inning.
Not strong enough, however.
The Axmen created some last-inning drama Tuesday night by pushing across three runs and putting their final runner on third base but ultimately were foiled in a 5-4 Appalachian League loss to Danville. West Division champion Kingsport settled for a series split after hammering the Otterbots 17-0 on Monday night.
Kingsport (35-16) began the ninth with a Shea McGahan double, followed by Payton Allen and Aaron Casillas singles. Casillas’ hit brought in McGahan to make it a 5-2 contest, prompting a pitching change by the Otterbots.
Christopher Macca replaced starter Andrew Herrmann, and Kendall Diggs greeted the reliever with an RBI single. Macca then induced a Gunner Gouldsmith flyout to center field that moved both runners into scoring position.
A wild pitch brought home Casillas, pulling Kingsport within a run, and put pinch-runner Kyle Booker on third. But Macca regrouped to strike out the next two batters for his first save.
Herrmann (3-2) was charged with all of Kingsport’s runs. Axmen starter Cole Hales (5-2) allowed three runs in five innings of work in the loss.
Danville (25-28) prevailed despite being outhit 11-8. Cleanup batter Patrick Keighran finished 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
McGahan, who went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a pair of runs, and Allen, who finished 3-for-4, were the Axmen’s main men offensively.
Kingsport next heads to Burlington, North Carolina, for a preview of the Aug. 8 Appy League championship. The Axmen are scheduled to visit Burlington Athletic Stadium for a two-game set with the East Division champion Sock Puppets (36-17) that begins Wednesday at 7 p.m.
After the Axmen close out the regular season with home games against Princeton on Friday and Saturday, they head back to Burlington for the final showdown.
