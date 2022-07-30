KINGSPORT — The celebration started several days early for Kingsport.

With a little more than a week left in the regular season, the Axmen held off Greeneville for an 8-4 Appalachian League baseball win Friday night at Hunter Wright Stadium that clinched the West Division championship.

