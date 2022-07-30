Kingsport baserunner Ian Riley slides into second for a stolen base as Greeneville Flyboys shortstop Maddox Mihalakis fields the throw during Friday night’s Appalachian League game at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT — The celebration started several days early for Kingsport.
With a little more than a week left in the regular season, the Axmen held off Greeneville for an 8-4 Appalachian League baseball win Friday night at Hunter Wright Stadium that clinched the West Division championship.
The division title is the first for the Axmen in the two-year history of the revamped college wooden-bat league.
It’s also the first division crown for a Kingsport-based Appy League team since 2015 when the Kingsport Mets won the crown in what was then a Rookie League affiliated with Major League Baseball.
Those K-Mets lost in the divisional round of the playoffs, meaning this will be the first trip to the league championship by a team from Kingsport since 1996.
The Axmen (33-14) still have eight regular-season games to play, including the second contest of the three-game series against Greeneville on Saturday, before traveling to Burlington on Aug. 8 for a showdown with the Sock Puppets. Burlington (34-15) clinched the East Division title Friday with a 12-10 win over Bluefield.
HIGH DRAMA
The game at Hunter Wright was not decided until the bottom of the eighth inning when Kingsport scored four runs to break a 4-4 tie.
That outburst came on the heels of a dramatic final out to end the top of the eighth. After Greeneville’s Will Brown tied the game with a solo home run to lead off the inning, David Bishop delivered a one-out triple to right field.
One out later, Bishop attempted to score on a pitch that got away from Kingsport catcher Henry Hunter. But Bishop collided with pitcher Chris Sabo at home and never touched the plate. Sabo tagged out Bishop as he dove attempting to touch the plate.
TWO-OUT RALLY
With the score knotted at 4 in the bottom of the eighth, Payton Allen delivered a two-out single for the Axmen.
A Hunter single moved Allen to third and a walk to Aaron Casillas loaded the bases for Kingsport before Nate Anderson coaxed a walk that plated Allen to put Kingsport ahead 5-4.
Sam Petersen, who delivered a solo home run for Kingsport in the fifth, came up big again when his three-RBI double gave the Axmen a four-run cushion.
Sabo then shut down Greeneville in the top of the ninth inning to preserve the win and secure the divisional title.
THE STATS
Petersen finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs, Hunter was 2-for-2, and Anderson finished with two RBIs on a fielder’s choice groundout and a walk.
Sabo (3-0) recorded the win after coming out of the bullpen in the middle of the eighth. He held the Flyboys scoreless on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
Cameron LaLiberte had three hits and Dub Gleed and Jack O’Reilly added two apiece for the Flyboys.
Nathaniel Kiser (1-1) suffered the loss. He worked 2 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
