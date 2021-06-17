KINGSPORT — John Bay put Kingsport into a sea of trouble.
The Oklahoma State product, who was recruited to play football at the University of Tennessee, clubbed an eighth-inning grand slam — his second homer of the evening — as Pulaski scored 14 runs in the final three innings to rally from six down and defeat Kingsport 15-7 on Thursday at Hunter Wright Stadium.
In a battle of two teams bringing up the rear in their respective divisions of the Appalachian League, Kingsport (4-8) took a commanding lead before wilting in the late innings. Pulaski improved to 5-7.
The teams will meet again Friday at 7 p.m. in Kingsport.
FATEFUL EIGHTH
Pulaski cut Kingsport’s lead to 7-4 with three runs in the seventh, and then followed up with a sequel plus two in the eighth inning.
Irvin Escobar had an RBI double to make it 7-5. After a pair of walks, Bay walked to the plate. The 6-foot-1, 216-pounder went to the opposite field with a bases-clearing blast and a two-run lead.
The River Turtles made it hurt even more with a six-run outburst in the ninth inning.
Mark Trotta had a two-run double in the frame.
EARLY PUNCHES
With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the second, the Axmen struck for five runs.
JonJon Berring got things started when he was hit by a pitch. Nick Barnes followed with another RBI when he walked.
Dante Leach powered in a run with a single, and Jordan Valera-Payne capped things off by cracking a two-run single.
PUSHING THE ENVELOPE
Kingsport stretched its advantage to 7-1 in the fifth inning with a home run from Barnes and an RBI single by Ben Rozenblum.
Pulaski made a bid to get back in the game, scoring three times in the top of the seventh.
The highlight was a two-run homer off the bat of Bay.
DOMINATING ON THE MOUND
Cole Kirschsieper blew through the Pulaski lineup. He allowed only one hit in three scoreless innings while walking two and striking out seven.
For Pulaski, Lucas Reed crushed it in the strikeout column. He allowed four hits and two runs in four innings, but struck out an impressive total of nine batters.
HITTING LEADERS
For Pulaski, Cameron Leary picked up three hits. Bay was the only other player with multiple hits.
For Kingsport, Leach finished with two RBIs as did Valera-Payne. Connor Milton and Orlando Salinas Jr. each had two hits.