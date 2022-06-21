KINGSPORT — Two big innings led to a big win for Kingsport on Tuesday.
The Axmen scored six runs in the second inning and six more in the fifth on the way to a 13-1 Appalachian League baseball win over the Bristol State Liners at Hunter Wright Stadium.
BIG HITS
The big innings came with plenty of punch at the plate.
The Axmen (15-3) came through with three doubles in the six-run, six-hit second.
In the fifth, they got their first home run of the season on their home field, and it came in an unusual way.
With runners on first and second, the Axmen delivered a textbook hit-and-run play when Sam Petersen smacked a shot to left-center to bring home Ian Riley and Mayes White.
Petersen appeared to slow some when he reached third base, looking for a stand-up triple. But Kingsport coach Mike Guinn waved the freshman out of Iowa toward home.
Petersen kept running and crossed the plate for an inside-the-park homer.
The home run was the second extra-base, multiple-RBI hit of the game for Petersen. He drove in two runs with a double in the second.
The two-bagger was Petersen’s ninth of the season, tops in the Appalachian League.
Bristol’s run came in the third inning when Blake Wood singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Braxton Church.
LOTS OF HITS
Kingsport finished with 13 hits, including two apiece from Petersen, Jacob Perry, Nicholas Block and Henry Hunter.
Axmen batters also piled up 12 RBIs.
In addition to Petersen’s five RBIs, Kingsport got two apiece from Riley, Nate Anderson and Hunter.
ON THE MOUND
Kingsport starting pitcher Ryan Kraft (2-0) was the winner. Kraft, a freshman out of Indiana, threw five innings, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Cohen Feser (2-2), a freshman from TCU, took the loss. He worked two innings, giving up six runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
UP NEXT
The teams are scheduled to meet again Wednesday in a 7 p.m. back at Hunter Wright Stadium.