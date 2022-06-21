KINGSPORT — Two big innings led to a big win for Kingsport on Tuesday.
The Axmen scored six runs in the second inning and six six more in the fifth on the way to a 13-1 Appalachian League baseball win over the Bristol State Liners at Hunter Wright Stadium.
BIG HITS
The big innings came with plenty of punch at the plate for Kingsport (15-3).
The Axmen finished with three doubles in the six-run, six-hit second. In the fifth, they got their first home run of the season on their home field, and it came in an unusual way.
With runners on first and second, the Axmen delivered a textbook hit-and-run play when Sam Petersen smacked a shot to left-center field to score Ian Riley and Mayes White.
Petersen appeared to slow some when he reached third base, looking to have a stand-up triple. But Kingsport coach Mike Guinn waved the Iowa freshman toward home. Petersen kept running and scored for an inside-the-park homer.
The home run was the second extra-base, multiple-RBI hit for Petersen. He had a two-RBI double in the second.
The double was Petersen’s ninth of the season, which leads the Appalachian League.
Bristol’s lone run came in the third inning when Blake Wood singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Braxton Church.
LOTS OF HITS
Kingsport finished the contest with 13 hits, including two apiece from Petersen, Jacob Perry, Nicholas Block and Henry Hunter.
The Axmen also finished with 12 RBIs.
In addition to Petersen’s five RBIs, Kingsport got two RBIs each from Riley, Nate Anderson and Hunter.
ON THE MOUND
Ryan Kraft took the mound win for Kingsport and improved to 2-0 on the season.
The Indiana freshmen threw five innings, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Bristol’s Cohen Feser (2-2), a freshman from TCU, took the loss.
He worked two innings giving up six runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
UP NEXT
The two teams are scheduled to meet again Wednesday in a 7 p.m. contest at Hunter Wright Stadium.