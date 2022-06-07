KINGSPORT — Ryan Kraft was dealing and the Pulaski River Turtles didn’t stand a chance.
Kraft set the tone by pitching five scoreless innings and the Kingsport Axmen remained undefeated with a 5-0 Appalachian League victory over Pulaski on Tuesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Kraft, a left-hander who plays for Indiana, struck out nine batters and allowed just one baserunner, on a soft single up the middle by Michael Graves in the second inning. Kraft threw 45 of his 65 pitches for strikes.
Shea McGahan drove in a pair of runs with a triple and a double for the Axmen (6-0), who completed their third consecutive two-game sweep.
Kingsport jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first when McGahan tripled in a run and scored on a Jack Perry single. The Axmen added to their lead with sacrifice flies by Ples White in the second and Cole Hales in the third.
The Axmen then turned the 4-0 lead over to Liam O’Brien, who continued the shutout with a dominant relief performance. O’Brien struck out four in three scoreless innings and held the River Turtles (2-4) to two hits.
O’Brien, a righty from Pima Community College in Tucson, plunked back-to-back batters in the eighth inning but got out of the jam by inducing a groundball double play.
Hales, who started at third base, pitched the final inning to complete the shutout.
McGahan added an RBI double in the sixth and Nate Anderson went 3-for-5 and scored twice for the Axmen, who host the Johnson City Doughboys on Wednesday night.