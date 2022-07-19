Axmen beat River Riders to end losing skid

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s quickness on the basepaths was a key factor Tuesday in the Axmen ending a four-game losing streak.
Kingsport’s Nate Anderson drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the sixth. He then stole second base and scored on a two-base throwing error by Elizabethton catcher Cayden Phillips to plate the go-ahead run in the Axmen’s 6-4 Appalachian League baseball win at Hunter Wright Stadium.
With the win, Kingsport (26-13) kept a comfortable 6 1/2 game lead over Johnson City (20-20) and stayed seven games ahead of Elizabethton (19-20) and Greeneville (20-21).
EARLY OFFENSE
Kingsport took an early lead, scoring two runs in the first and two more in the second inning to build a 4-1 lead over the River Riders.
Axmen pitcher Tommy Meyer, a freshman at Northern Illinois, kept Elizabethton in check early in the game after giving up a run in the top of the first.
The River Riders chipped away at the Kingsport lead by adding a run in the fourth inning and another in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie the game at 4-4.
The Axmen answered in the bottom of the sixth on runs from Anderson and Petersen.
After giving up a run in the top of the sixth, Kingsport pitcher Connor Maggi kept Elizabethton scoreless in the seventh and the eighth.
Maggi (1-0) picked up the win in relief of Meyer.
Maggi threw three innings, giving up one run with three hits, one strikeout and two walks.
UNC-Asheville sophomore Chris Sabo shut down the River Riders in order in the top of the ninth to pick up his third save of the season.
Zach Martinez (0-1) took the loss for Elizabethton in relief of Landry Kyle.
Martinez pitched 1 1/3 innings. He gave up two runs on one hit with three walks and two strikeouts.
AT THE PLATE
Shea McGahan had two of Kingsport’s seven hits and he added an RBI.
Ian Riley had a double and two RBIs for the Axmen.
Elizabethton scattered nine hits in the contest, two of them from Isaac Williams and two from Brody Green.
Williams added an RBI for the River Riders.
UP NEXT
The two teams are scheduled to be back in action Wednesday with a 7 p.m. start time at Kingsport.
