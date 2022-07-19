Axmen beat River Riders to end losing skid

Kingsport starter Tommy Meyer threw five innings in the Axmen’s win over Elizabethton on Tuesday at Hunter Wright Stadium.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s quickness on the basepaths was a key factor Tuesday in the Axmen ending a four-game losing streak.

Kingsport’s Nate Anderson drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the sixth. He then stole second base and scored on a two-base throwing error by Elizabethton catcher Cayden Phillips to plate the go-ahead run in the Axmen’s 6-4 Appalachian League baseball win at Hunter Wright Stadium.

