KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen beat Mother Nature and Danville on Thursday, claiming a 2-1 decision over the Otterbots in Appalachian League play at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The game was called with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning following a 40-minute rain delay, with no apparent end in sight.
A two-run, two-out single by Anthony Tulimero in the first inning was all Kingsport needed offensively to pick up the victory.
The Axmen (11-13) got it done on the mound despite allowing eight hits over five innings, stranding six Danville baserunners in the process.
Starting pitcher Matthew Mulhearn gained the win for Kingsport, striking out five and walking nobody while allowing seven hits. The Chicago Heights, Illinois, right-hander threw 72 pitches in his four innings of work.
Patrick Strawbridge pitched a clean top of the fifth to provide shutdown relief.
LONG WAY FROM HOME
It’s quite a trek from Temecula, California, to the Model City, but thus far the summer of 2021 is working out just fine for Tulimero.
A catcher by trade, Tulimero plays for the Kansas Jayhawks.
His bases-loaded knock was just what the doctor ordered. The clutch hit scored Dante Leach and Nick Barnes, both of whom had singled.
“It was my first at-bat back after a week or so, and I was just looking for a good pitch to hit,” said the 20-year- old sophomore, who had been sidelined by a minor knee tweak. “I fouled off a couple of good pitches and then it got to a 3-2 count. (Losing pitcher Gavin Kinney) had been throwing a lot of off speed to guys, so I kind of favored that pitch in the back of my mind. I got something I could handle and hit it good up the middle.
“It feels good,” Tulimero added. :My first game back and I just wanted to help the team.”
Tulimero hopes he has found what he’s looking for in this wooden-bat league.
“It just kind of took me by surprise,” he said. “My coach (at Kansas, Rich Price) told me there was going to be a new league out here, the Appalachian League, and I was hoping that I could come here and play for some really good coaches in a great league.”
STAT LEADERS
Danville (10-14) outhit Kingsport 8-4, with Jacob Steinberg and Ryan Hampe collecting two apiece.
The Otterbots scored their run in the second on a Chenar Brown fielder’s choice.
Orlando Salinas Jr. had the only other hit for Kingsport.
UP NEXT
The teams get together again Friday at 7 p.m.