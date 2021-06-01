Danny Avery Jr. didn’t let a little thing like a broken transmission in his race car slow him down Sunday at the DER Bracket Series race at Bristol Dragway.
With his green Camaro needing repair, Kentucky racer Tyler Deskins let Avery borrow his blue Nova to stay near the top of the Pro class standings. Avery won elimination rounds to keep his high standing in the points.
It has been a great start to the season for the Elizabethton racer, who also won the season-opening DER race on May 15.
“We put a whole lot of work in our car over the winter. We changed the rear end, transmission, two converters, wheels, tires and it paid off,” Avery said. “We have three different cars, including a yellow T-bucket, that we’ve raced. But the car we won with, we went to Rogersville last week and busted the transmission.”
Avery, a former Science Hill basketball standout who played with the school’s all-time leading scorer, Omar Wattad, and others like Christopher Smith and Josh Odem, now operates a successful cleaning business.
Drag racing is a passion for Avery, who said most nights he and the crew get off work, they head straight to the race shop. He expressed great appreciation to Deskins for allowing him to drive the blue Nova as his car was scheduled to be repaired Monday.
“It’s a beautiful car and Tyler was man enough to let me drive it for the day,” Avery said. “It takes a real man to have a $40,000 car like that and let somebody jump in it and drive it.”
North Carolina's Clinton Snead and Rogersville's Tyler Newman scored wins in the Super Pro and Pro classes to highlight Sunday’s DER action.
Snead paired a .030 reaction time with an elapsed time of 5.323 seconds at 128.47 mph to beat Kingsport's Josh Dykes in the final round of Super Pro.
Newman took his 1987 Ford Mustang down the track in 6.088 seconds at 112.69 mph for a winning run in the Pro class. Bristol's Chris Colley was the runner-up in his gold 1972 Chevy Vega.
His brother, Erik Colley, won the Sportsman race behind the wheel of a 1995 Pontiac Firebird. Erik won on the holeshot with a .009 reaction time and making a run of 13.788 seconds at 98.28 mph. Another Bristol driver, John Isom, earned the other final-round appearance.
North Carolina's Tyler Arrington drove his 1994 Camaro to the win in the Trophy class with Mark Crowe from Butler taking the runner-up spot. Elizabethton's Richard Ellison was the No. 1 qualifier in his Chevy S-10 pickup.
Whitesburg's Russell Justis captured the Motorcycle win despite Elizabethton's Caleb Johnson getting the better start. Hampton's Luke Hutchinson took the Junior Dragster, Division 1 title with Blountville's Autumn Wright placing second.
Other Junior Dragster winners were Parottsville's Kyler Davis (Division 2) and Blountville's Tucker Brown (Division 3).
MUDDY CREEK RACEWAY
Carson Eads has once again qualified for the Loretta Lynn National Championships. The Kingsport rider finished sixth on a Honda in the Schoolboy 12-17 class in last weekend's Southeast Region qualifier at Muddy Creek Raceway.
Eads posted finishes of sixth, sixth and seventh in his three motos to earn the final qualifying spot. Several other local riders attempted to qualify for nationals. Bluff City’s Cory Thornsberry and Hampton’s Will Andrews came up three positions short with a ninth-place finishes in their respective classes.
WEEKEND SLATE
Kingsport Speedway and Volunteer Speedway both endured rainouts last Friday night, but racing is scheduled to be back on track at both this weekend.
Kingsport Speedway has its NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series program set for Friday night when grandstands open at 5 p.m., followed by racing at 8 p.m.
Volunteer Speedway is to host the American Pro Late Model All-Star Series, including a $2,500-to-win feature. Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic, Front Wheel Drive and Mini Late Model features also are tap.
The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series moves to 221 MX Park in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, for Saturday practice and Sunday races.