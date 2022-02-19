SALEM — Wise Central senior Maddox Reynolds took home another indoor gold medal Friday.
Reynolds, a three-time defending state champion in the 55-meter hurdles, ran a time of 8.03 seconds to win the Region 2D Indoor Track Championships event at Roanoke College.
Several other area athletes also made their way to the top of the podium on Friday.
Union’s Dorian Almer won the boys’ 3,200 (10:50.05) and teammate Amelia Hamilton won the girls’ 3,200 (15:01.41).
Hamilton also placed fourth in the 1,600 (6:57.85).
J.I. Burton’s Xadrian Taybron took the boys’ triple jump title with a leap of 40-04, and he placed second in the long jump (17-01.25) and sixth in the 55 dash (7.18).
Burton, a Class 1 school, competes in Class 2 in regional and state competition because there are not enough Class 1 indoor track programs for regional or state competition.
Other champions from the area were John Battle’s Olivia Stevens (girls’ 55 dash, 7.71) and Virginia High’s Patrick Poku (boys’ 55, 6.71). Stevens also finished fourth in the long jump (14-00.25) and sixth in the high jump (4-0).
FINISHING STRONG
Other individuals from the area who placed were:
Union—The 4x800 boys relay team (Dorian Almer, Gavin Bolling, Chad Douglas, Avery Wells) finished second in 10:03.70; Keyandre Davis finished second in the boys’ shot put (44-0); Douglas was third in the 1,000 (2:57.3); Zavier Lomax finished third in the boys triple jump (38-01.25), fourth in the 55 dash (6.94) and fifth in the boys 300 (41.16); Essie Henderson placed third in the girls’ 300 (49.11) and fourth in the 55 dash (8.08); Harper Potter placed fourth in the girls’ shot put (28-03); Bolling was fifth in the boys’ 1,600 (5:14.35); Abby Snodgrass finished fifth in the girls’ shot put (27-07.5); and Gabe Sneed placed sixth in the boys’ shot put (33-03.5).
John Battle—Jada Samuel finished second in the girls’ 55-meter hurdles (10.17), second in the long jump (14-04.5) and third in the high jump (4-08); Kendall Jarvis placed second in the girls’ 1,600 (6:06.47), second in the high jump (4-08), third in the 1,000 (3:27.64) and fourth in the triple jump (28-11); Jayden Sisk was second in the girls’ 3,200 (15:09.14) and fifth in the 1,600 (7:15.10); Ethan Dillard was third in the boys’ long jump (17.01.25), sixth in the 55 hurdles (10.08) and sixth in the 500 (1:22.18); Julia Crowder finished fourth in the girls’ 55 hurdles (11.78); Anna Gardner placed sixth in the girls’ 55 hurdles (12.56); Zachary Poe finished sixth in the boys’ 1,600 (5:30.48); and Adam Mabry was sixth in the boys’ 300 (41.96).
J.I. Burton—Drew Culbertson placed third in the boys’ 55 hurdles (9.23); Trey Keys finished fourth in the boys’ 55 hurdles (9.69) and fourth in the 300 (40.1); and Caleb McCurdy placed fifth in the boys’ shot put (34-08.5).
Wise Central—Tyler Kiser finished second in the boys’ 1,000 (2:53.76).