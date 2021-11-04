JOHNSON CITY — Desmond Oliver’s debut as East Tennessee State’s basketball coach is Friday, as ETSU hosts Catawba College in an exhibition at Freedom Hall.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Oliver took a few minutes Thursday to answer some questions about Friday’s game and the coming season.
After working against each other for months now, will your guys be excited to play against someone else?
“No question. We scrimmaged against someone different last weekend. That was a good thing. You could see the energy in the building from our guys. They were ready to go and then they started really, really good. I think being home and doing that, we’ll probably be too amped up and we’ll probably turn the ball over a few times. And you may see us get pooped pretty early because of the anxiety to play and that’s OK. We have a deep roster.”
Do you have a starting lineup in mind?
“I do but I’m not going to talk about it right now just because it can change overnight. A couple of guys are banged up and may or may not suit up, so we don’t really know for sure. And so we’ll decide at game time what that might look like.”
Has anybody surprised you up to this point?
“Everybody’s surprised me because it’s all new. It’s my first year so I didn’t have a last year to go by.”
So everyone starts with a blank slate?
“Some guys have been a great surprise where I’m like, ‘Wow. That’s better than I thought.’ Some guys I’m disappointed in, in terms of where they are right now. There’s another level to get to in certain areas. It might be leadership. It might be with the defense with rebounding. We all have something to get better at.”
How will it feel the first time running the show?
“Well I don’t know until I do it. I’m a pretty emotionless guy when it comes to basketball because you have to be able to stay calm and keep your feelings intact to think. I’ve coached for 27 years. I’ve had major roles in major programs, so I don’t think there’ll be any difference except I’ll be free to run what I want to run as opposed to be asking somebody’s permission.”
What do you expect to get out of tomorrow?
“I expect to get better as a team to take one step closer to whatever we can max out. Our goal is to be a championship caliber program. Our goal is to play in March and go win some games in March. I want to see when the lights are on in front of the crowd who shows up and in what areas. I want to see role definition — who’s going to be my rebounder, my defender on the bench, my scorer off the bench. I kind of know what my starters are going to provide. But the role players, I still don’t have a feel for what their role is going to look like.”