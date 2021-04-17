KINGSPORT — Quality track and field was on display Saturday in the East Tennessee Team Elite Invitational at Dobyns-Bennett’s Crowe-Coughenour Track.
The meet brought together four of the best teams from the region — D-B, Daniel Boone, Science Hill and Tennessee High — to compete against four of the best teams from the Knoxville area: Hardin Valley, Maryville, Jefferson County and Farragut.
“The meet was really able to happen this year because there was no Volunteer Classic,” said D-B coach Bob Bingham, the meet director. “We’re very thankful for the Knoxville-area teams coming up and competing against us.
“There was some great competition today and we had some great awards today that were sponsored by Wheelhouse Print and Design in downtown Kingsport.”
Hardin Valley’s boys and girls claimed the team titles.
Hardin Valley’s Ben Smith was named the most outstanding male performer after winning the 100 meters (11.17) and long jump (22-9.5), finishing runner-up in the 200 (22.46) and placing fourth in triple jump (42-0).
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington placed her name in the history books by once again by breaking the elusive five-minute barrier in the 1,600, crossing the line in 4:59.34 en route to the win. She later came back in the 800 to win in 2:21.57 and was named the meet’s most outstanding female performer.
ARRINGTON PART OF ELITE GROUP
The pace went out rather quick for the Lady Vikings sophomore, who turned the first lap in 70.8 seconds.
“I had a good week of training, so I knew it was coming. I just didn’t know if it was going to be this week or next week,” Arrington said. “The plan was to go out fast and see how long I could hold the pace. My next two laps were around 76 and then I finished in 75.
“I don’t know what I looked like coming across the line, but I probably had the biggest smile on my face when I saw the first digit of my time was a four.”
Arrington became just the fourth member of an elite area quartet to break the barrier. She joined two Virginia High runners, Maria Large and Kelsey Harrington, D-B’s Sasha Neglia and Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins.
“It’s so special to join that elite group,” Arrington said. “What’s really crazy is that I’m the fourth one to do it in the last four years. That just shows how far distance running has come in recent years.”
Arrington now owns every girls distance record at Tennessee High, from the 800 up to the cross country 5 kilometers. She broke Tennessee High’s previous 1,600 record — a 5:02.9 by Ellen McCallister — that had stood since 1979.
D-B’s Autumn Headrick was runner-up in the 1,600 Saturday after crossing in 5:23.35.
BOONE DISTANCE HAS BIG DAY
Daniel Boone’s boys distance crew continues to show why it’s a threat to contend at the state meet in six weeks.
The 4x800 relay group of Luke Mussard, Conner Wingfield, Levi Streeval and Carson Sells pulled out a hard-fought win, running a 7:59.53 and edging Hardin Valley by two seconds.
“I think this was the first time we had gone under eight minutes in about four or five years,” Trailblazers coach Len Jeffers said. “I talked to the coach at Hardin Valley last week and we agreed to load up our 4x8 teams to try to push eight minutes.
“What was great about this race was that our usual No. 4 runner (Evan Bruce) was taking the ACT, so we had to go with Carson to fill in and we put him last so that the other guys could build him a cushion. He ended up having a great race and ran, like, 2:03.”
Mussard, a talented freshman, ran 1:57.23 to win the 800. He also split a 1:57.35 on his leg of the relay.
“I think that was a huge confidence boost for Luke,” Jeffers said. “He had never broken two minutes before in the open race, so for him to do it twice in one day was really impressive.”
Wingfield, a junior, won a thrilling 1,600 in the dying stages by surging in the homestretch to a time of 4:22.96.
PENIX HAS BIG DAY
Boone thrower Eli Penix doubled up, winning the shot put (54-6.5) and discus (148-5).
“That was close to a foot personal best that I had today,” the junior said. “My coach told me to really fight out of the back and be more explosive. I was happy with how it went, but I have to work on my reach at the end for state.”
Penix was going up against Jefferson County’s Tristan Boatman, who is fairly close to him in the state rankings in terms of shot-put distance.
Near the end of the competition, Boatman stepped in the ring and heaved a throw of nearly 53 feet. Penix answered on the next throw with his eventual winning toss, a throw that ranks him second best in the state.
“I feel like this was earned because it was a really long offseason,” Penix said.
OTHER NOTABLES
D-B’s Tyler Tesnear continued his dominance in the hurdles with wins in the 110 (16.27) and 300 (40.87).
Talented Tribe freshman Nigel Vidale claimed the high jump title with a clearance of 6-0.
Science Hill freshman pole vaulter William Hagemeir was second with a leap of 12-0.
Tennessee High’s Jaden Keller took runner-up honors in the triple jump (43-3.5) and 100 (11.30) and placed third in the long jump (21-2).
On the girls’ side, Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan was runner-up in the 3,200 with a time of 11:45.62. D-B freshman Samantha Degrace was runner-up in the 100 hurdles after a 16.34.
Olyvia Fleming also recorded a second-place showing for the Lady Indians, doing so in the discus with a throw of 96-2.
Boone’s girls 4x800 relay team of Kamryn Wingfield, Patricia Chellah, Alysse Rowland and Nicole Griffith was runner-up after breaking the 10-minute barrier. The team crossed the line in 9:57.08, which ranks third in the state behind Farragut and Brentwood.
“What was really great about that relay was Nicole, who signed with Tusculum, had a previous best of 2:34 and she split 2:27 today,” Jeffers said.