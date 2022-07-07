Gate City has a new baseball coach and Rye Cove has a new softball coach.
The Scott County School Board approved Austen Arnold Thursday to take over the Blue Devil baseball program and Nick Hood as the next coach for the Lady Eagles softball team.
HIT THE GROUND RUNNING
“I’m really excited to get started,” Arnold said of his new role.
The former Gate City baseball and basketball star has been an assistant baseball coach with the Blue Devils program for the last three seasons.
Arnold replaces Jonathon Salyer, who had guided the Gate City program since 2019.
The Blue Devils were 35-32 during Salyer’s tenure, which included a trip to the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals in the spring and the Region 2D championship game in 2021.
Arnold inherits a youthful program, which lost All-Region 2D picks Ryan Jessee and Carter Babb to graduation.
“Every new thing comes with its challenges,” Arnold said. “We’ll be young, but a lot of our younger guys have experience.”
The new coach said wins are important for any team, but winning is not the most important thing that he will focus on.
“I plan to focus on letting these kids know that I love them and I’m here for them,” he said.
ABOUT THE COACH
Arnold is a 2012 graduate of Gate City, where he starred in baseball and basketball.
His freshman year, Gate City fell to Chatham in the VHSL Group A state championship game.
The Blue Devils lost to Rappahannock in the state semifinals the next year.
Gate City made trips to the regional semifinals in Arnold’s junior and senior seasons.
He finished his prep career on the diamond with a .373 batting average.
He played basketball for the Blue Devils his junior and senior years.
Arnold averaged 22.3 points per game his senior year and was named the Clinch Mountain District player of the year.
He played basketball collegiately at Lynchburg, where he averaged 13.5 points per game and was named to the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament team.
Arnold also scored a career-high 41 points in one of the highest-scoring games in ODAC history when Lynchburg defeated Roanoke 160-156 in a double-overtime contest.
HOOD AT RYE COVE
A familiar face at Rye Cove takes over the helm of the softball program.
Hood, a 1996 graduate of Rye Cove, was a baseball and basketball player for the Eagles during his high school days.
He steps into a program filled with young talent that finished with 15 wins last season under Britney Salyer.
Salyer resigned after 10 years as the Lady Eagles coach to take a teaching position in Wise County.
Rye Cove advanced to the Region 1D quarterfinals last season.
“I feel honored and blessed for the opportunity,” Hood said. “We have something to build on. We just want to get one game better.”
Hood has coached baseball and softball for 25 years, including last season as an assistant coach for the Lady Eagles softball program.
Prior to that, he was an assistant coach with the Rye Cove baseball program for two seasons.
He’s also been head coach of the travel softball program Southwest Virginia Shockers for the last six seasons.
BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE
Rye Cove lost two seniors to graduation from last season’s team, including All-Cumberland pick Lexi Rhoton.
The Lady Eagles return Times News All-Southwest Virginia pick Kenzie Hood, a rising sophomore, and Region 1D pick Gracie Turner, a rising junior, among 10 returning underclassmen.
“We have the core coming back,” Hood said of Lady Eagles. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity and getting the kids to buy into the ‘go to work mentality.’ ”