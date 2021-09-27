SIASCONET, Mass. — Church Hill golfer Lucas Armstrong advanced to the round of 64 in his inaugural USGA event, but that’s where his tournament ended.
Armstrong fell to Sam Straka of Valdosta, Georgia, 2 and 1 on Monday at Sankaty Head Golf Club in the weather-delayed U.S. Mid-Amateur.
In a 264-player field, Armstrong qualified for match play by finishing in a tie for 28th after an even-par 140 over two rounds. He opened with a 69 on Saturday, played only seven holes Sunday before the round was suspended because of darkness, then returned early Monday to close out a 71.
Neither of the two most recent finalists — 2019 runner-up Joseph Deraney (143) and defending champion Lukas Michel (146) — reached the round of 64, the first time that’s happened since 2008. The Mid-Amateur wasn’t played in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Only three round-of-64 matches were completed Monday.
