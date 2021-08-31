Lucas Armstrong figures he’s spent parts of the past decade chasing the dream of qualifying for a U.S. Golf Association event.
Now the 29-year-old from Church Hill can finally add that to his list of achievements.
Proving that how you finish is more important than how you start, Armstrong qualified for the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship by making birdies on the final three holes of a qualifying tournament in West Virginia. He finished with a 5-under-par 68 on the par-73 Parkersburg Country Club Course to win the qualifier.
“It was pretty awesome because I’ve been trying to qualify for the U.S. Amateur for about 10 years and this is my third time trying the U.S. Mid-Am,” Armstrong said. “This is the first one I’ve made. People really don’t understand how hard it is to get into the U.S. Am or Mid-Am. It’s special.”
The U.S. Mid-Am, for players 25 and older, will be held Sept. 25-30 at two Massachusetts courses, Sankaty Golf Club in Siasconset and Miacomet Golf Club in Nantucket.
With qualifiers going on all over the country — the tournament had a record 5,339 entries — Armstrong entered a field of 47 golfers vying for two spots in the Mid-Am. With those odds, the pressure was on right from the start.
So what did Armstrong do? He bogeyed the first two holes.
“I knew I had a bunch of par 5s left and I didn’t get too down,” he said. “I kind of got a little frustrated because of the bogey-bogey start but not too bad.”
Armstrong, who won the Ridgefields Invitational this summer, got back into the game with birdies on the next two holes and he was off to the races.
“That got me kind of settled down and I was fine after that,” he said.
He finished with eight birdies, three more than anyone else in the field. He birdied four of the quirky course’s six par 5s.
“I knew I had to shoot about 4 under to probably make it, and I was 2 under going into those last three,” he said. “I knew two of them were par 5s, so I had a chance.”
When Armstrong walked off the course, he felt pretty good about his chances of qualifying, but he really didn’t know because there weren’t any scoreboards.
“I played just pretty solid and didn't make too many mistakes,” he said. “It was a good day.”
When the U.S. Mid-Amateur begins, 264 players will compete through two rounds of medal play. The top 64 will advance to match play.
The champion gets a lot of perks, including an invitation to the Masters and U.S. Open — provided he remains an amateur — and a two-year qualifying exemption for the U.S. Amateur and a 10-year exemption for the U.S. Mid-Am.
Armstrong’s father, Phil, will be caddying for him in Massachusetts.
“These courses are always set up difficult,” Armstrong said. “I’m sure it will be windy up there on the ocean. Luckily I have the Tennessee Mid-Amateur Sept. 16-18 and that should get me kind of tuned up. I’ll just keep practicing and see how it goes.”