KINGSPORT — Longtime friends Lucas Armstrong and Matt Bowers were tied atop the leaderboard after Friday's opening round of the 72nd Ridgefields Invitational golf tournament at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club.
Despite vastly different rounds, both players ended at 4-under 68 for a four-stroke lead over 2020 tournament runner-up Scotty Hudson.
Armstrong, the 2018 Ridgefields champion who lives in Church Hill, was aggressive in his play. The result was eight birdies, but struggles on three holes made his score higher than he would have liked.
“I had a bogey on (No.) 9, doubled 11 and three-putted 17 for bogey,” said Armstrong, a 2010 Volunteer graduate. “I was kinda kicking myself after those. I missed a couple of short putts, but otherwise I played fine.”
His "fine" play included hitting the ball long and straight off the tee. He kept it in the fairway most of the day and hit 16 of 18 greens.
As for the rest of the tournament, his strategy remains the same.
“I hit it good off the tee today and want to keep ball striking the next two days,” Armstrong said. “I was hitting it straight other than No. 9; I tugged it a hair. I hit it right-center on 11, but kicked dead left out of bounds. Two little shots today cost me three strokes today.”
Bowers, a 2010 Sullivan South graduate who resides in Jonesborough, didn’t shoot for spectacular, instead trying to be solid from tee to green. He was pleased with Friday’s result after his first competitive round in five years.
“I hit the ball well and hit 16 greens. One of the balls I hit was on the fringe and I putted the ones right in front of me,” Bowers said. “I didn’t do anything special. I didn’t really hit anything outside of 8 feet. I just made the putts that were real close.”
He noted that some of his other putts ran by the hole in his attempt to make more birdies. However, he never found serious trouble thanks in part to his iron play, hitting a good mixture of solid short and long approach shots.
“Everything in the fairway seemed like it was going where I wanted it to,” Bowers said.
Brandon Mathis, a Milligan golfer, was fourth after a 1-over 73, a round that included a hole-in-one on the 187-yard, par-3 No. 5 hole. Chance Taylor, a standout from Gate City who plays for Tennessee Tech, was fifth after a 74.
SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Defending champion Mike Poe got off to a good start in defense of his Ridgefields senior title, firing an opening 6-under 66 for a two-stroke lead over reigning State Senior Amateur champion Tim Dinwiddie.
Poe, who said the key to the round was not making mistakes, did his best work on and around the greens.
“The greens rolled well and I made several 10-, 12-footers. I made a bomb, about 40 feet on No. 6 for an eagle,” Poe said. “But I didn’t make any mistakes and I kept it in play. I only missed one green, so it was pretty solid. It was a fun day.”
Tony Green shot a 1-under 71, and Mark Halvorsen and A.R. Rhea were tied for fourth at even-par 72.
SUPER SENIORS
Mitch Cox, playing for the first time in the super senior division, shot a 2-under 70 for a three-stroke lead over Pat Kenney. The 72-year-old Cox made four birdies and ended with the low round despite having two three-putts and missing two birdie putts inside 6 feet.
Cox hit well off the tee, which led to short iron shots to the green.
The super seniors lead off action Saturday with the first tee times at 8 a.m. The championship flight starts at 9:20 a.m.