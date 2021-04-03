JOHNSON CITY — The usual suspects were again the stars of the show Saturday at the seventh Tri-Cities Track Classic at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
In the team competition, the Science Hill boys defended home turf by piling up 181.5 points to outdistance runner-up Dobyns-Bennet, which finished with 146.
The girls teams flipped the script, D-B edging Science Hill 144.5 to 141.5.
The season’s first substantial track and field meet featured strong performances from established area standouts as well as the emergence of new stars.
HUTCHINS BLASTS HALF MILE
Science Hill distance star Jenna Hutchins showed out for the home crowd, winning the 800 meters in a personal best and school-record 2:13.65.
Those personal bests are getting harder and harder to come by for the junior phenom, who leads the country in the 3,200 meters and is fourth in the 1,600.
“It was a great race today and I was excited to be out here,” said Hutchins, who plans to announce her college commitment on Monday. “Normally I do the 1,600 and 800, but I’m definitely more of a distance person.
“Doing the 800, it was good to get some of that speed back.”
Hutchins jetted out per her usual style, turning the first lap in 64 seconds. She dragged the rest of the field along with her, which was a bonus for eventual runner-up Zoe Arrington.
Arrington ran a 2:17.76, eclipsing the old Tennessee High record set by Rebecca Webb in 2001.
Arrington returned later in the day to win the 1-mile run in 5:08.16, just a little more than two seconds off the school record (Ellen McCallister, 1979).
COWAN BACK FOR LADY REBELS
Sullivan South’s Madison Cowan, the area’s best female field events athlete, was the star of the morning session. She won the long jump (16-11) and triple jump (35-6½).
“I think it was a pretty good day and I felt good,” Cowan said. “It’s kind of hard being out here without a team. There were only three of us that came. I had my coaches and my parents to support me, so that was good.”
Cowan recently signed with Tennessee Tech and said the coaches in Cookeville were some of the best around.
“I knew Tennessee Tech was a good option academically for me,” she said. “It’s a good distance from home, but still within the state. The coaches are amazing and they’ve done a great job reaching out to me. I’ve met some of their athletes when I went to visit and they have a great atmosphere.”
SALYERS RALLIES VOLUNTEER
Volunteer senior sprinter Ashley Salyers had a tough day in the triple jump, scratching on all four attempts, but she made up for it on the track.
In the 4x100 relay, Salyers received the baton on the anchor leg with her Lady Falcons behind D-B. Salyers hauled down the homestretch and nipped the Tribe runner at the line to win in 51.45.
“Taylor (Castle) had the best leg out of all of us because she caught us back up,” Salyers said. “I just took it away from there. If I wouldn’t have had a scratch every time in the triple jump, I would’ve had a personal best. That happens sometimes.”
In the 100 dash, she was just barely beaten by D-B’s Macee Page (13.10), who earned her first-ever individual win.
“I was tired after that 4x100, but that’s OK because I always push to do my best,” Salyers said.
A STAR IN THE MAKING
D-B freshman Samantha Degrace could be the next multitalented star in the storied history of Tribe track.
She won the 100 hurdles (16.95) and high jump (5-2) and placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (52.65).
“She’s really just learning what high school track and field is all about,” longtime D-B coach Bob Bingham said. “She’s got a lot of raw talent. In all three meets this year, she’s cleared 5-2 in the high jump and she’s won all the shorter hurdling races.
“She’s very quiet, but she’s very competitive.”
NOTABLE GIRLS WINNERS
D-B’s Injoi Bristol won the 200 in 27.06, and Page was runner-up in 27.61.
Science Hill’s Ella Adams had a good run in the 400, crossing the line first in 1:01.61.
The Lady Hilltoppers’ Trinny Duncan had a massive personal best in the 2-mile, winning in 11:36.95, and teammate Lindsey Taylor took home gold in the 300 hurdles (49.28).
In somewhat of a surprise, Unicoi County’s Shelby Miller beat Cherokee senior Katie Biggs in the shot put with a throw of 31-3.
Cherokee’s Amelia Metz had the best throw of the day in the discus with a heave of 106-9. Biggs, a returning all-state performer in the discus from 2019, was runner-up with a toss of 99-7.
Unicoi County’s Caitlin Wilson won the pole vault with a clearance of 9-6.
STREEVAL SHOWS OUT
Daniel Boone’s boys distance runners flexed their muscles in the 4x800 relay. The quartet of Evan Bruce, Luke Mussard, Conner Wingfield and Levi Streeval blitzed the field to win in 8:13.71.
Mussard had already won the 2-mile convincingly (10:11.95) and Streeval doubled back to win the 1-mile (4:26.21).
“I felt pretty good about myself and I felt like I had something left,” said Streeval, a junior. “I’m happy with where we are in the season.”
Streeval sits fifth in the state in the 800 after turning a 1:57.90 on Monday at Hardin Valley.
“It’s good to get this training in with the state coming up pretty soon,” he said. “I’m really proud of our 4x800 team and we’re really coming together as a group. We’re looking to win state in the 4x800 and we know we’re probably one of the best in the state. We’re going to try to keep improving and get better every day.”
PENIX DOUBLES UP
Boone junior Eli Penix dominated the throws, winning both the shot put (49-1) and discus (147-9) easily.
“There is not a single problem with his work ethic,” Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “We were on spring break this week and he went out of town with his family, so he didn’t get to throw at all. Coming off a week with no practice, I’d say 49-1 is pretty good.
“He’s one of those kids that seeks perfection and those are the kids that you really love to see because you know they’re going to come to practice every day wanting to get better.”
NOTABLE BOYS WINNERS
Science Hill’s Kevin Aldridge won the 100 dash in 11.60 and Cherokee’s Preston McNally got off to the best start in the 200 field and won going away (23.07).
D-B’s Bryson Gilliam won the 400, turning the one-lap race in 52.41. He was also the anchor leg for the Tribe’s winning 4x400 relay.
D-B’s Brayden Simpson double-dipped in the hurdling events, winning the 110 (17.37) and 300 (43.92).
In the field events, David Crockett’s Xavier Poore took the high jump title at 5-10 after a jump-off with teammate Hayden Wesley. D-B’s Braden Marshall won the long jump (20-9) and Volunteer’s Jared Counts took gold in the triple jump (36-9).
Science Hill’s William Hagemeier won the pole vault with a huge personal best of 12-0. His coaches said this is Hagemeier’s first season attempting the event and the effort was a personal best by more than a foot.