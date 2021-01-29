Things probably won’t look appreciably different for the remainder of the high school basketball season despite Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s order to lift restrictions on sporting events.
Lee announced Thursday the restrictions contained in Executive Order No. 74 would be lifted as of Monday. But the notion of a packed gym wasn’t accepted by the TSSAA, which said its COVID-19 rules and regulations are still in place and must be followed. That includes social distancing, meaning one-fourth to one-third of typical seating capacity. Masks and temperature checks are still required.
The TSSAA allowed for the general public to attend games, but also said schools can be more strict and maintain athlete-household-only policies. The latter is the direction that will be taken by Science Hill, where athletic director Keith Turner said Friday the general public will not be able to purchase tickets. This is particularly of note for next week’s rivalry games against David Crockett (Feb. 2) and Dobyns-Bennett (Feb. 5).
Turner said he doesn’t want to put his team or others in jeopardy of quarantine restrictions with the postseason right around the corner.
‘We must allow for social distancing,” Turner said. “I think most schools will be smart about it to avoid jeopardizing postseason and spring.”
Dobyns-Bennett athletic director Frankie DeBusk said the only changes for his school’s guidelines are cheerleaders and dance teams will be allowed. Turner said Science Hill will also allow cheerleaders and dance teams.
At Daniel Boone, AD Danny Good said Washington County schools will go back to the same process used during fall indoor sports. That means some tickets will be available to the public for the Feb. 5 rivalry game against David Crockett.
“We will take care of our student-athletes and their households first, and the visiting team second,” Good said. “Whatever is left, we will sell at the gate.”
Good estimated there may be 150 to 200 tickets left over for the public. They will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, likely on the night of the game. Good said he will meet with Boone Principal Tim Campbell to make a plan on ticket sales for the public.
The TSSAA did not change its directive for district tournament games to be held at the home gym of the higher-seeded team. Good said the Big 7 Conference will keep its plan to play the District 1-AAA event from Feb. 9-12.