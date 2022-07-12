BRISTOL, Va. — High school football teams from throughout the region competed Tuesday in the Battle on the Hill 7-on-7 tournament at John Battle and Sugar Hollow Park.
Richlands defeated Union in the championship of the event that also included Sullivan East (which fielded A and B teams), J.I. Burton, Eastside, Lebanon, Chilhowie, Tazewell and Johnson County.
GETTING READY
While the 7-on-7 tournaments are formatted to crown a champion, winning a title is not the ultimate goal for the teams involved.
The non-contact events involve skill position players on both sides of the football working to improve and prepare for the season that begins next month.
“This is something that is very beneficial, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “We’re able to see kids play and it gives the kids a lot of reps, especially the young kids. We’ve got a lot of freshmen and sophomores getting a chance to play.
“There’s nothing better than going against a little bit of live-action 7-on-7 drills and seeing the football in the air and breaking on the football. It’s just good to get out and see them do some stuff live.”
BACK AT IT
Turner said the event was beneficial following the “dead period” — a break that prohibits training of any sort — the first week of July.
“It’s great to have the kids back out after that dead week and being on vacation for a week,” Turner said. “It’s nice to get back out here and throw the football around a little bit and see some kids flying around making plays and have a little fun and get back into it.”
Preseason 7-on-7 tournaments are also a hopeful sign things are getting back to normal after dealing with COVID-19 protocols for so long.
“It’s been great to get back to normal and not having to worry about the rules and regulations that we had to worry about the last two years,” Turner said. “The kids are excited to get out here and play. We’re just having a little fun this summer and working on conditioning and trying to get ready for the season.”
KEEP WORKING
Tuesday’s contest was the fourth 7-on-7 event Burton coach Jacob Caudill has taken his team to this summer.
With sophomore Drew Culbertson the likely candidate to take over as the Raiders’ starting quarterback, Caudill said seeing different defenses and getting more repetition at passing the ball will help his young signal-caller be more prepared when the season rolls around.
“With Culbertson coming in at quarterback as a sophomore, I want to do as many 7-on-7s that we can,” Caudill said. “I think he’s got some good work in.”
Caudill said getting to play against quality programs during the preseason will help his VHSL Class 1 team improve and be ready for tough competition during the season.
“We want to see these guys compete and compete at a high level,” he said. “Today we played Sullivan East, which is 4A, Johnson County, which is 3A, Union and Richlands, which are both 2A. We’re a little single A school trying to get some quality competition in.”
THE RESULTS
Host John Battle, Johnson County, Union, Richlands, Tazewell, Sullivan East, Lebanon and Chilhowie reached Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
Union and Richlands took semifinal wins over Tazewell and Johnson County to advance to the championship.